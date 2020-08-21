CJ Cansino welcome at UP Maroons, says Perasol

MANILA, Philippines — CJ Cansino is bidding the UST Tigers goodbye and it looks like the UP Fighting Maroons are offering to take him under their wing.

The school's interest in the incoming junior was confirmed by UP head coach Bo Perasol.

"We are definitely interested in getting CJ to join our program," Perasol said in a text message to Philstar.com.

A day after reports circulated of Cansino's exit from Espana, a number of UAAP and NCAA stars from numerous schools already tried to lure Cansino into their teams.

One of which was UP's Juan Gomez de Liano.

"Bro, the doors are always open @cjcansino No where to go but??," Gomez de Liano wrote on twitter.

Cansino responded to Gomez de Liano with a quip of his own.

"Basta babalik ka," Cansino said.

Gomez de Liano and his brother Javi are sitting out UAAP Season 83 to focus on other basketball commitments.

If Cansino chooses to play with the UP Maroons, he will play his first year in a Fighting Maroon jersey when the Gomez de Lianos return for Season 84.