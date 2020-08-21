COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Brit-Aussie mentor to lead revamped United City FC
Trevor Morgan
United City FC Release
Brit-Aussie mentor to lead revamped United City FC
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 21, 2020 - 2:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — The recently rebranded and revamped United City FC has announced British-Australian Trevor Morgan as its new head coach.

Formerly known as Ceres-Negros FC, United City FC will be led by the decorated mentor once the 2020 AFC Cup resumes in September.

Morgan, who most recently headed the Bhutan National Team, has quite the number of accolades in his coaching career.

Morgan has won eight trophies across three seasons in the Indian Super League, while leading Indian club East Bengal to the quarterfinals of the 2013 AFC Cup with an unbeaten record.

"I cannot wait to get onto the training field with the players and look forward to working with a group of high quality players and staff," Morgan said in a statement.

"I will give everything I have to help improve our team and to further establish Philippine football as a force to be reckoned within Asia," he added.

United City FC co-owner Eric Gottschalk had nothing but high praise for his team's new mentor.

"We are excited to announce Trevor brings the necessary experience to get the team competition ready after the long COVID break. We have high ambitions for the local league and the AFC Cup and we believe Trevor is the right coach," Gottschalk said.

United City FC is heading back to the AFC Cup as the top team in Group G with seven points after two wins and a draw in their first three group stage fixutres.

The Philippine squad is set to play in a centralized location in Vietnam.

Kaya FC-Iloilo will join United City FC in the AFC Cup resumption.

However, details on Kaya FC's venue have yet to be finalized by the AFC.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PBA great making impact as town chief
15 hours ago
For Vergel Meneses, coming in handy in handling big responsibility in time of crisis is his long years of experience as player...
Sports
fbfb
Reports: CJ Cansino, UST part ways
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
First reported by the Tiebreaker Times and Spin.ph, Cansino and the Tigers decided to mutually "move forward" from each ...
Sports
fbfb
UAAP, NCAA players lure UST’s Cansino
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
While his exit has yet to be confirmed by the cager himself, a number of UAAP and NCAA players have already expressed their...
Sports
fbfb
Throwback: Patrimonio-Fernandez home visit clinched Purefoods stint
By Roy Luarca | 2 days ago
The surprise visit happened 32 years ago, but Alvin Patrimonio still vividly remembers.
Sports
fbfb
Clint Escamis ecstatic to suit up for UE in UAAP
By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
This past UAAP Season 82 was supposed to be his rookie year with the University of the East Red Warriors, but he was out of...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
51 minutes ago
UFC debut delayed as Mark Striegl tests positive for COVID-19
By Joey Villar | 51 minutes ago
The 32-year-old Striegl was scheduled to fight fellow debutant Timur Valiev in the UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar set Sunday...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
CJ Cansino welcome at UP Maroons, says Perasol
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
A day after reports circulated of Cansino's exit from Espana, a number of UAAP and NCAA stars from numerous schools already...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Brit-Aussie mentor to lead revamped United City FC
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The recently rebranded and revamped United City FC has announced British-Australian Trevor Morgan as its new head coach.
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
Ardina limps with wind-blown 78
By Dante Navarro | 4 hours ago
A stab at spotlight came too brief for Dottie Ardina, who birdied the opening hole then succumbed to Royal Troon’s exacting...
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
Djokovic comes to New York chasing Federer's Slam mark
5 hours ago
World number one Novak Djokovic says he nearly skipped the US Open but plans to play the Grand Slam event despite COVID-19...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with