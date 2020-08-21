Brit-Aussie mentor to lead revamped United City FC

MANILA, Philippines — The recently rebranded and revamped United City FC has announced British-Australian Trevor Morgan as its new head coach.

Formerly known as Ceres-Negros FC, United City FC will be led by the decorated mentor once the 2020 AFC Cup resumes in September.

Morgan, who most recently headed the Bhutan National Team, has quite the number of accolades in his coaching career.

Morgan has won eight trophies across three seasons in the Indian Super League, while leading Indian club East Bengal to the quarterfinals of the 2013 AFC Cup with an unbeaten record.

"I cannot wait to get onto the training field with the players and look forward to working with a group of high quality players and staff," Morgan said in a statement.

"I will give everything I have to help improve our team and to further establish Philippine football as a force to be reckoned within Asia," he added.

United City FC co-owner Eric Gottschalk had nothing but high praise for his team's new mentor.

"We are excited to announce Trevor brings the necessary experience to get the team competition ready after the long COVID break. We have high ambitions for the local league and the AFC Cup and we believe Trevor is the right coach," Gottschalk said.

United City FC is heading back to the AFC Cup as the top team in Group G with seven points after two wins and a draw in their first three group stage fixutres.

The Philippine squad is set to play in a centralized location in Vietnam.

Kaya FC-Iloilo will join United City FC in the AFC Cup resumption.

However, details on Kaya FC's venue have yet to be finalized by the AFC.