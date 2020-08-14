Filipino football clubs return to AFC Cup action in September

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines Football League's United City FC (formerly Ceres-Negros FC) and Kaya FC-Iloilo are set to return to continental action in the AFC Cup 2020.

Stymied due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the two clubs will continue with their group stage matches at centralized venues overseas from September 23-29.

PFL clubs United City FC (formerly Ceres-Negros FC) and Kaya FC-Iloilo are set to return to continental football action in the AFC Cup 2020



Both clubs will play in centralized venues. United City FC will play in Vietnam while Kaya's venue is TBD | @StarSportsHub@PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/d4guuB5W9h — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) August 14, 2020

United City FC will play their remaining three fixtures at the Cam Pha Stadium in Quang Ninh, Vietnam while Kaya's venue of play is still being finalized by AFC.

United City FC is undefeated in Group G of the competition and is currently at seven points with two wins and one draw.

Despite the change of management, United City FC was able to hold on to Spanish striker Bienvenido Maranon -- the current top scorer of the tournament with five goals to his name.

Meanwhile, Kaya FC-Iloilo stands at second place in Group H with five points after one win and two draws.

The PFL was set to resume training under strict health protocols in a bubble in Carmona, Laguna before the region shifted back to a Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ).