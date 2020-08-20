United City FC looking forward to more 'level playing field' in AFC Cup

MANILA, Philippines — United City FC (formerly Ceres Negros FC) expressed excitement over a possible return to regional football in the 2020 AFC Cup this September.

Stalled in March due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, team co-owner Eric Gottschalk said that his players are eager to return to the pitch.

"We have not been playing football now for several months. Obviously there is excitement, players wanna get back on the football pitch, they wanna train, they wanna compete, regardless if its on the PFL level or if its on the AFC cup level," Gottschalk told the media in an online press conference on Wednesday.

Currently sitting atop the standings of Group G in the AFC Cup with seven points, Gottschalk does not think the long layoff will affect their play.

The football executive said that the health crisis probably even leveled the playing field, rather than giving anyone an advantage with most teams sharing the same experience.

"The good thing is that all the other clubs are in a very similar situation," Gottschalk said.

"At the moment, nobody really has a head start in terms of preparation... it's a level playing field," he added.

But the long hiatus will not be the only adjustment United City players will need to do.

Previously Ceres-Negros, Gottschalk and his sports marketing firm MMC Sportz Asia only took over the squad recently after former owner Leo Rey Yanson was forced to sell the club.

Gottschalk was able to retain most of the PFL champion squad though, with more than a few of its key players inking deals with the new management.

With most of its core personnel still intact, United City FC will find it easier to retain the level of success they had as Ceres-Negros.