COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
China's Zhang carves unlikely path toward PGA Tour's ultimate prize
Zhang Xinjun during his junior golf camp
Released
China's Zhang carves unlikely path toward PGA Tour's ultimate prize
Chuah Choo Chiang (Philstar.com) - August 13, 2020 - 7:10pm

Zhang Xinjun is pinching himself these days to ensure he is not dreaming.

Growing up in Shanxi, China, where his parents farmed amongst the modest countryside, Zhang lived a simple life as a child. Most days growing up featured daily treks to school across hilly terrain and helping at home with odd jobs.

But when he turned 17, Zhang left the comforts of his village to work as a security guard at a golf course in Xian. It wasn’t long before an opportunity to work at the driving range presented itself, and Zhang promptly grabbed the role without hesitation. 

It didn’t matter at the time that golf still seemed alien to him. After a few swipes at the golf ball at the behest of his co-workers, the rest, as they say, is golf history.

Zhang, 33, will become the first Mainland Chinese player to qualify for the PGA Tour’s lucrative FedExCup Playoffs, which begin with The Northern Trust, set for August 20-23. Getting into the Playoffs also means enjoying a crack at the $15 million top prize, which probably seemed like a long shot to Zhang and his farming family 17 years ago.

“I fell in love with the game,” Zhang said. “I became rather good and received support from the China Golf Association. People say my story could inspire more kids to play golf. If that’s true, I’m going to work harder and harder to become a better role model.”

Zhang’s fortuitous golf journey has seen him go through ebbs and flows. After some initial success on PGA Tour Series China, he made the inevitable leap to the United States, where he competed on the Korn Ferry Tour. He finished 20th on the points list in 2017 to secure his PGA TOUR card, which he said was a “dream.”

But his rookie season on Tour proved to be rough. “I suffered from low-level errors and out-of-control mood,” he said. “When I didn’t play well, I became more and more angry, which resulted in poor performance. I was too concentrated on the immediate gain and loss. Going back to the Korn Ferry Tour (in 2019), I was determined to change my mindset and mentality.”

Two wins on the feeder circuit last year gave Zhang a second chance on the PGA TOUR. And so far he’s made good on his latest attempt, having recorded three top-10s and three other top-20s to lie in the 65th position in the FedExCup standings with one week left to play in the Regular Season. That’s a far cry from his rookie season that saw him miss 16 cuts across 28 starts.

Part of that renaissance was due to a combination of old-fashioned hard work, his upbringing and life experiences in different places. “I did not speak English (when I got to the US), so I couldn’t communicate when I went out,” Zhang said. “I missed home. I was lonely. After thinking about it, I realized that my biggest problem was my mind. I had a lot to improve, but my biggest challenge was to change my mind set. My goal at every tournament was to not think about the result, only focus on the moment and the shot. I also needed to make adjustments to my technique and I also needed more physical training.

“Growing up in my village as a child, I had to cross the mountain and run to school,” he continued. “Those experiences have made me very tough and persistent. I made it back to the PGA Tour because I was finally ready in every way. I got help from my coaches both with my game and on the mental side, and I was finally accustomed to the lifestyle in America. I think golf is a game that tests one’s perseverance. I’m the kind of person who never gives up.”

It has been 10 years since Zhang first joined the professional ranks, but the demand to produce consistent form each week continues to be a challenge. When golf made a return following a three-month suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Zhang missed four consecutive cuts on the PGA TOUR, which caused some momentary jitters.

“I needed to get back my feeling with the swing. I was worried and when I have these thoughts and care so much about results, I cannot focus,” he said. “After four events, I reminded myself to focus on every swing, every hole and not think about results. At the Memorial Tournament (where he finished tied 10th), I stuck to my strategy and regained my feeling and confidence. I am satisfied with my performance this season. I improved my mentality and practiced more which showed in better scores and got me into my first major (PGA Championship) and my first Playoffs. I have gained so much.”

Like many others, Zhang is excited at the prospect of challenging for the PGA Tour’s ultimate prize, the FedExCup whose playoffs is composed of three mega events, beginning with the 125-player The Northern Trust, the top-70 BMW Championship and the Tour Championship, where a 30-player field will compete for the $15 million prize at East Lake Golf Club outside Atlanta, Georgia.

“I am so excited to compete with the best golfers and accumulate experiences. This means a lot to me,” Zhang said. “Trying to win (a tournament) is the objective of every player, and it’s the same for me. A small step leads to a thousand miles and what I can do is to focus on every tournament and every swing. I am closer and closer to becoming a PGA Tour champion.”   

Zhang’s biggest fans at home are his parents and family, whom he said sacrificed so much for him to pursue his golf dream. “Getting good results is the best return to them,” he said. “My parents always give me great understanding and support, which makes me focus and devote myself to golf.”

Realizing how golf has provided the opportunity to create a new life for him and his family, Zhang launched a junior golf charity program in his hometown as a way of giving back to the community. “Golf is a great sport. I hope more and more young people could love golf,” he said. “I also hope people who love golf can persist and play well. I want to share my life experiences, professional experiences and golf skills with a bunch of juniors and provide one-on-one training. I will continue this program to support junior charity golf development and participation.”

Note: Chuah Choo Chiang is senior director, communications of the PGA TOUR and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

GOLF PGA TOUR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jalen Green not ruling out Gilas stint in 2023 World Cup
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
With Filipino roots on his mother side, the projected first round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft said he is open to representing...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Andorran Aaron Ganal called up to Spain's U-16 national hoops team
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Ganal, 16, was born to a Filipino father from Sarrat, Ilocos Norte, and is currently playing for the FC Barcelona youth ...
Sports
fbfb
Jalen Green looks forward to tough grind with Kai Sotto, G League teammates
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Green, who will be joined by 7'2" Kai Sotto in the new G League pro path, said he and his teammates will have no time to slack...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am Jalen Green working on shooting, mental toughness
By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
High-leaping and crowd-pleasing Filipino-American Jalen Green is projected to be a top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. And...
Sports
fbfb
Beach volleybelles Rondina, Pons talk shop with Canadian world champ
By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Rondina and Pons considered the 33-year-old veteran as their inspiration on the sand that led to their bronze medal win in...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
4 hours ago
Mark Striegl signs with UFC to fulfill long-awaited dream
By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
Striegl, who won a Sambo gold in the SEAG in December last year, signed with the best mixed martial arts fight outfit in the...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
Filipino teen crowned champ in fist virtual Jr. NBA skills contest
By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
A native of Bacoor, Cavite, Quirimit displayed world-class handles and reflexes to lift Asia-Pacific region into the Jr. NBA...
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
Olympian pole vaulter Obiena tests caliber in IAAF Diamond League Athletics
By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Obiena arrived in Monaco from Formia, Italy Thursday just in time for the much-awaited meet that drew participation from the...
Sports
fbfb
6 hours ago
Alaska IronKids reaffirms mission to help produce more national triathletes
By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
The race will celebrate its 10th year anniversary with three-month-long activity unfurling with a virtual run this weeke...
Sports
fbfb
6 hours ago
Pinoy chessers open Online Olympiad drive
By Dante Navarro | 6 hours ago
The Philippines finally gets to showcase its form in rapid chess as it kicks off its campaign against nine other teams in...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with