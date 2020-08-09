COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Aside from PBA, Abeuva also wants Gilas comeback
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 9, 2020 - 9:26am

MANILA, Philippines — Embattled PBA star Calvin Abueva wishes to represent the national team anew.

More than a year removed from his indefinite suspension from Asia's first professional basketball league, Abueva not only wants to come back to the Phoenix Fuel Masters, but also to Gilas Pilipinas.

"Iniisip ko pagbaliik ko na makapaglaro ako ng maaos at mapasama ako uli sa Gilas kahit ano ang nangyari," Abueva told former PBA Commissioner Noli Eala in his radio show Power & Play on Saturday.

"Nandoon pa rin ang puso ko na makasama sa national team," he added.

Like his professional career, Abueva's stint with Gilas had also been marred by controversy.

The 32-year-old was among the members of the Philippine team suspended by FIBA for their participation in the infamous Philippine-Australia brawl during the World Cup qualifiers back in 2018.

But with his steps toward improving his character, which include undergoing drug tests and psychological tests, as well as doing community services, Abueva is hoping he is back on the right track.

'The Beast' has repeatedly shown himself to be remorseful about his psat actions, especially when he hit former TnT import Terrence Jones with a clothesline tackle that led to his eventual suspension.

"Totally mental blackout ako nun," Abueva said of his state during the incident.

"First time na nangyari sa buong career ko yun. Yun ang gulo na pinaka-malala, pinaka-worst... Pinagsisihan ko yun," he added.

While nothing is set in stone about Abueva's return, his insistent development of his self is nothing but helpful for his chances.

Can 'The Beast' wear the Gilas jersey again anytime soon? Only time will tell.

