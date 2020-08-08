Calvin Abueva eager to move forward from past mistakes in PBA

MANILA, Philippines — More than a year removed from his indefinite suspension in the PBA, the Phoenix Fuel Masters' Calvin Abueva is aiming to put his past behind him as he awaits his comeback.

With his career marred by controversy and heavy sanctions due to his past actions, Abueva just wants to learn from the experience and not dwell on the negatives.

"Hindi ko na po tinothrowback lahat ng mga nangyari sakin, ang ginagawa ko po finoforward ko po kung paano ko sila makakalimutan at paano ko po malelearn yung lesson ko nung time na nagstruggle ako," Abeuva told former PBA commissioner Noli Eala in his radio show Power & Play.

"Ngayon may pandemya pa. Dinodoble ko yung isip ko sa pagbabalik ko," he added.

Abeuva was slapped with an indefinite suspension by the PBA last year after being caught up in different on-court incidents involving other PBA players like Ray Ray Parks and Terrence Jones.

But the cager assured that he has since made strides in shifting to the right direction.

The Phoenix Fuel Masters cager revealed to host Eala that he has already undergone six psychological therapy tests -- as well as drug tests and community service -- as reparation for his mistakes in the league.

But with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hindering his return even more, Abueva is simply choosing to focus on how he can work on the other parts of his life like his family.

"Finocus ko muna yung sarili ko sa family ko, ngayong pandemya gusto ko talaga sila makabonding at makasama ngayon," Abueva said.

Though still not officially back on the roster, Abueva said that he has continually received allowance from the Fuel Masters and is currently joining online workouts by the squad via Zoom.

While all PBA players are experiencing struggles amid the pandemic, the 32-year-old Abueva continues to face a bigger battle.

But "The Beast" powers through all the same.