COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
From right to left: Sean Gibbons, MP President , Jeff Mayweather, John Riel Casimero WBO champion and three-division world champion, and former world champion Clarence Bones Adams.
Released
Boxers champion face masks under 'new normal'
(Philstar.com) - August 7, 2020 - 1:32pm

MANILA, Philippines – Boxers at the top of their class will need to add masks as an essential part of their arsenal amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

But for elite athletes who train under difficult circumstances, an ordinary surgical face mask would not suffice.

The "Nano Wave Mask" features a dynamic, filtered and unidirectional mask that gives the wearer both comfort and protection against the deadly virus that has halted the sports world.

Among those who have tried and tested the global gold standard respiratory mask were MP Promotions President Sean Gibbons and reigning WBO World Champion John Riel Casimero.

"Fantastic and great mask," said Gibbons, who wore the Nano Wave Mask along with Casimero during the latter’s training in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"The Nano Mask is the first mask I can use, while I am training in the gym. WBO world champion John Riel Casimero said that the Nano Mask is world class and he uses it to knockout COVID-19 while he trains," he added.

Apart from Gibbons and Casimero, the rest of the latter's camp, like trainer Jeff Mayweather — Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s uncle — sported the mask. 

BOXING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filipino tennis ace Miko Eala hits with world No. 2 Nadal
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
A product of the Rafa Nadal Academy in Malloca, Spain, Eala rubbed shoulders with the tennis legend himself.
Sports
fbfb
Brandon Vera relishes fatherhood amid MMA break
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
After all his accolades throughout his career, Vera now adds the title of father to his long list of accomplishments.
Sports
fbfb
Alyssa’s pandemic lessons
By Joaquin Henson | August 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Volleyball phenom Alyssa Valdez was a guest on The Philippine STAR’s sports talk show “Beyond The Game With The Dean” last week and shared some of the lessons she’s learned during this pandemic....
Sports
fbfb
Michael Pacquiao learns to rap
By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Michael Pacquiao has stepped out the shadow of his legendary father Manny and started to carve his own name in a whole different...
Sports
fbfb
KaTropa eye training bubble outside NCR
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
The TNT KaTropa are considering Option B of the PBA’s training resumption plans, eyeing their sessions outside Metro...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
10 minutes ago
Hidilyn Diaz gets P1.5M from MVP Sports for Olympic gold mission
By Joey Villar | 10 minutes ago
Interestingly, the financial aid came on the exact same day Diaz, who struck gold in the Eleiko Email International Lifters...
Sports
fbfb
45 minutes ago
Chot Reyes rekindles coaching relationships overseas
By Luisa Morales | 45 minutes ago
The 57-year-old tactician narrated his recent experience in the States, where he was able to rub shoulders with coaches in...
Sports
fbfb
56 minutes ago
Former train welder back on track for UFC as China base reopens
56 minutes ago
Before becoming one of China's most feared MMA fighters, Song Kenan worked as a welder for the country's rapidly developing...
Sports
fbfb
59 minutes ago
Bianca Pagdanganan tracks down leaders with 69
By Dante Navarro | 59 minutes ago
Bianca Pagdanganan broke par after just four rounds in the pros, carding a 69 in the privacy of an early morning start then...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Ott brothers give United City a killer midfield
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
United City Football Club (UCFC) co-founder Eric Gottschalk announced that the Philippines Football League’s newest...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with