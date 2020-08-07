Boxers champion face masks under 'new normal'

MANILA, Philippines – Boxers at the top of their class will need to add masks as an essential part of their arsenal amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

But for elite athletes who train under difficult circumstances, an ordinary surgical face mask would not suffice.

The "Nano Wave Mask" features a dynamic, filtered and unidirectional mask that gives the wearer both comfort and protection against the deadly virus that has halted the sports world.

Among those who have tried and tested the global gold standard respiratory mask were MP Promotions President Sean Gibbons and reigning WBO World Champion John Riel Casimero.

"Fantastic and great mask," said Gibbons, who wore the Nano Wave Mask along with Casimero during the latter’s training in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"The Nano Mask is the first mask I can use, while I am training in the gym. WBO world champion John Riel Casimero said that the Nano Mask is world class and he uses it to knockout COVID-19 while he trains," he added.

Apart from Gibbons and Casimero, the rest of the latter's camp, like trainer Jeff Mayweather — Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s uncle — sported the mask.