LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 04: Carmelo Anthony #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers shoots the ball against Robert Covington #33 of the Houston Rockets during the second half at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 04, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Blazers take crucial win over Rockets to fan playoff hopes
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 5, 2020 - 12:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Portland Trail Blazers fueled their hopes for the postseason after a gritty 110-102 win over the Houston Rockets in the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

After a split from the free throw line from Damian Lillard, Carmelo Anthony sank a dagger three with 54 seconds left in the game to give the Blazers breathing room, 107-102.

Time then just simply ran out of James Harden and the Rockets as Portland held them off for the win.

The Trail Blazers keep themselves within striking distance of the playoffs with their 31-38 record behind eighth seed Memphis Grizzlies' 32-36 slate.

Lillard and CJ McCollum paced the Blazers with 21 and 20 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Anthony finished with a double-double with 15 points and 11 boards.

Big man Jusuf Nurkic also posted a double-double of his own with 18 points and 19 rebounds.

Harden top scored for the Rockets in the losing effort with 23 points.

In the other game on Tuesday (Wednesday), Coach Erik Spoelstra's Miami Heat emerged victorious over the Boston Celtics, 112-106.

Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson chipped in 21 points each in the victory.

