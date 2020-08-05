Nets topple league-best Bucks

MANILA, Philippines — The Brooklyn Nets won their second game in a row in the NBA restart after beating the league-best Miwaukee Bucks, 119-116, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila).

The eighth-seeded Nets handed the Bucks their second straight loss behind Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot's 26 points.

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo saw limited minutes in the game with only 16 points in 15 minutes of playing time for Milwaukee.

The game saw the Nets leading for most of the game after overtaking the Bucks in the closing minutes of the first quarter.

While Milwaukee was able to catch up and take back the lead in the middle of the fourth salvo, the Nets were able to get one last run and hold on for the win.

With the win, Brooklyn tightens their hold on the eight spot in the standings in the East with a 32-35 win-loss record.

They now hold an identical slate with seventh seed Orlando Magic.

Playoff hopes for ninth seed Washington Wizards continue to dwindle as they are now a full eight games behind the Nets.

Teams ranked ninth in the standings will need to be only five games behind or less to qualify for a play-in game for the last spot in the playoffs.

In the other games on Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns escaped the LA Clippers, 117-115, with Devin Booker leading the charge with 35 points and the eventual game winner in the dying seconds of the game.

The Suns were able to survive Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combining for 50 points for the win.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks were able to clinch an overtime win over the Sacramento Kings, 114-110.

Doncic scored another triple-double after posting 34 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists in the game.

Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in with 22 points each in the winning effort.

TJ Warren once again pulled out a fantastic performance for the Indiana Pacers after posting 32 points in their 120-109 win over the Orlando Magic.