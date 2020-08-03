Gilas prospect Remy Martin withdraws from NBA Draft

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American standout and Gilas Pilipinas prospect Remy Martin has pulled out from this year's NBA Draft to play his final year in Arizona State.

The Sun Devils announced Martin’s decision Monday, which bolstered the team’s contention hopes in the PAC-12 Conference and the US NCAA.

The six-foot floor general declared for this year’s NBA Draft last March after a banner year as Arizona’s leading scorer with 19. 1 points and 4.1 assists in the cancelled collegiate tourney due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid his exploits abroad, Martin, whose mother is Filipina Mary Anne Macaspac, has been vocal in his desire to play for the Philippines over the years.

With the 22-year-old star being part of Gilas' 23 for 2023 FIBA World Cup prospects, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has already reached out to him since last year and was even considered to play in the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

For now, the former PAC-12 Sixth Man of the Year is tasked to spearhead the Sun Devils eager to continue their US NCAA appearance run next season.

“I'm blessed to have the opportunity to coach Remy Martin for one more season," said coach Bobby Hurley said in the teams’ official statement.

“Remy will be one of the best players in college basketball this year and will be on a mission to lead Arizona State basketball in its pursuit of championships."