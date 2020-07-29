COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Princepal Singh
FIBA.com
Indian prospect joins Kai Sotto as latest Asian NBA G League recruit
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - July 29, 2020 - 2:37pm

MANILA, Philippines – Indian teen star Princepal Singh joined Filipino wunderkind Kai Sotto as the latest Asian pride to take his talent to the NBA G League’s pro pathway program.

G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim announced the signing Wednesday that will put the 19-year-old Indian giant alongside the 18-year-old Sotto as the first G League international prospect signees from Asia.

The 6-foot-10 Singh, who is a graduate of NBA Academy India and NBA Global Academy in Australia, has been a household name in Asian youth competition like the 7-foot-2 Pinoy prodigy.

Singh and Sotto have both impressed during their FIBA Under-16 and Under-18 Asian Championship stints over the years before this eventual team-up in the G League select team to be introduced in 2021 season.

The Asian twin towers will be joined by US high school standouts Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Daishen Nix and Isaiad Todd under the tutelage of five-time champion Brian Shaw.

Abdur-Rahim said that this recognition and development of young talents outside US like Sotto and Singh epitomize the vision of the G League’s inaugural pro pathway program to the NBA.

“We’ve long hoped that our development pathway for elite high school players would include roster spots for emerging international talent, including players who have participated in the NBA Academy program, and we’re excited to have Princepal forge this new path and develop his skills in our league,” he said. 

