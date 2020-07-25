Irish Magno to resume Olympic training back home in Iloilo

MANILA, Philippines -- Irish Magno eyes to continue her training camp for the Tokyo Olympics in Janiuay, Iloilo after finally securing a flight back home along with the rest of the Philippine women’s boxing team.

Coming from almost a month of stay at the Philsports Complex in Pasig City, the flyweight fighter is scheduled to fly home on Monday to reunite with her family and resume her year-long preparation for the Summer Games.

Related Stories LOOK: Stranded individuals cramped up inside Rizal Memorial Sports Complex

Some of her teammates already departed for Bacolod Saturday while others are scheduled for Davao.

Magno said she will still undergo another home quarantine but it’s all good so long as she gets to buckle down to work in her hometown under a more relaxed modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

“I will ask for a training program for our national coaches to implement there. I have also talked to one of the gym owners in Iloilo to continue my training under the supervision of my former mentors there,” Magno told The STAR.

Magno and her fellow national boxers have been under restricted movement since March when the COVID-19 pandemic erupted and forced them to stay at the Teachers’ Camp in Baguio.

As part of the belt-tightening measures of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), they were then recalled back to Manila for their supposed flight back home earlier this month before the long delay of their flights.

Now that she is finally set for homecoming just in time for her 29th birthday on July 29, Magno remains focused on making the country proud in the Olympics that was supposed to kick off earlier this month.

“As a first-timer, I was so excited and nervous for the supposedly Olympics opener earlier this week. Though I wasn’t promising a medal, I should have been 100% ready and prepared in representing for our country,” she added.