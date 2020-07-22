PFL to meet with Global FC to address complaints

MANILA, Philippines — Philippines Football League commissioner Mikhail Torre is set to meet up with the management of Global Football Club in the wake of complaints filed on social media by members of its team.

“Our aim is to ascertain the current situation of the club and discuss with club management the actions they are taking,” Torre said in a post on the Philippine Football Federation’s website.

Related Stories English footballer seeks GAB help with Global FC row

English footballer John Cofie called out the club on social media for reneging on their contract obligations when they failed to fly him to Manila last February, well ahead of the international lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Bacolod-based graphic designer, Saya also posted on their Facebook page last July 19 about Global failure to pay for services rendered.

Wrote Saya, “Global requested me to make graphics for the new upcoming players and they promised to pay me afterwards and take note that was January and today is already July. Since the Instagram page of Global FC don’t (sic) actively reply, I immediately decided to contact the owner on his Instagram. The owner replied but days have passed and he kept saying he would send the money or he was too busy, yet I see his Instagram stories where he is just partying.”

This author also learned that the issues of unfulfilled contracts also extend to other members of the club.

On their part, Global FC posted twice on their official Facebook page last Tuesday evening. In the first post, it was said, “We are fully aware of the issues raised last night on social media. These matters are now being addressed and we can assure the PFF, PFL, fans, and followers that in the coming week, matters will start being resolved.”

In the initial post, since taken down, Global said that players have commenced swab testing and is waiting for the green light to commence training.

Furthermore, they addressed Cofie’s complaints urging fans to “ignore the violent comments made by John Cofie as that is not the way they should grow to deal with a problem.”

They pointed out to violations made by Cofie regarding the lack of a written complaint as well as sharing a contract to the press and promoting violence.”

A second post, also since taken down, Global confirmed the meeting with PFF and PFL officials. It said, “Mazinyi Management Ltd. Will not be accepting requests for comments or interviews until after the meeting. We would like to reiterate that we are committed to Global FC, and clearing these matters, as well as ensuring its participation in the 2020 season with an eye on challenging for trophies.”