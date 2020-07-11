COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Kai Sotto (L) and Sage Tolentino
FIBA.com/Instagram
Sotto, Tolentino provide vision of Philippine basketball future
Roy Luarca (Philstar.com) - July 11, 2020 - 1:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — We may have never imagined viewing two Filipino teenagers towering over American cagers.

But there they were on video. Kai Sotto, 18 and 7-foot-2, and Sage Tolentino, 16 and 7-foot-flat. Giants among 6-footers. They're the opposing centers in a pickup game with former overseas pros.

Sotto is a prime prospect and Tolentino a legit project.

Less than two years after hooking up with The Skills Factory, Sotto is bound to the NBA G League Select and is No. 44 in this month's NBA mock draft for the 2021 class.

After shoving Maryknoll High to two Hawaii state championships, Tolentino is already being courted by Division I contender University of Kentucky and Auburn University.

Both Sotto and Tolentino are a bundle of talents. Other than their height, they can run, jump, shoot, defend, even have the handles.

Of course, Sotto, reaping the benefits of longer specialized one-on-one training, is a notch up on almost all aspects. His dunks are stronger, his blocks more ferocious, his fall-away jumper farther.

Sotto has even bulked up to 235 pounds, which in one instance he exploited to barrel into Tolentino for a two-handed jam.

Tolentino, for his part, scored with a scoop shot even when challenged by Sotto underneath.

Watching Sotto, a homegrown full-blooded Filipino, and Tolentino, raised in Hawaii of Filipino descent, on the hardcourt together is assuring and gratifying. Their imposing presence signifies they can elevate Philippine basketball to the stratosphere level.

This is not imagination, it's 20/20 vision.

BASKETBALL GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto trains with seven-foot Gilas prospect Sage Tolentino
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Apart from participating in a ProAm league in Cincinnati, Sotto is putting in some individual work where he was joined by...
Sports
fbfb
Report: ABL not shutting down
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) denied reports made earlier this week of a looming league shutdown, saying that they remain...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto shows off skills at Cincinnati Pro-Am league
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
The 18-year-old cager is keeping himself sharp and playing with intense matchups in Cincinnati's The Smith League.
Sports
fbfb
Sotto, Tolentino provide vision of Philippine basketball future
By Roy Luarca | 1 hour ago
Watching Sotto, a homegrown full-blooded Filipino, and Tolentino, raised in Hawaii of Filipino descent, on the hardcourt together...
Sports
fbfb
Instagram honors Kobe Bryant with memorialized account
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers legend's account was recently "memorialized" by the company and the word "remembering" above Bryant's...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
87 days ago
RDO's most memorable PBA game
By Joaquin M. Henson | 87 days ago
It was Christmas Day in 2008 during a PBA Philippine Cup game between TNT and Air21.
Sports
fbfb
137 days ago
Greg’s rights up in air
By Joaquin Henson | 137 days ago
If Barangay Ginebra chooses not to make an offer to renew Greg Slaughter’s contract within 30 calendar days after it...
Sports
fbfb
138 days ago
Outgunned Pinoy loses by TKO
By Joaquin Henson | 138 days ago
Jeo Santisima was badly outgunned but never took a count as he displayed a warrior’s heart in failing to dethrone WBO...
Sports
fbfb
158 days ago
Rematch looms for Taduran
By Joaquin Henson | 158 days ago
IBF minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran kept his promise to return home with the belt but would’ve preferred to knock...
Sports
fbfb
159 days ago
Casimero out to shock boxing world
By Joaquin Henson | 159 days ago
WBO bantamweight champion JohnRiel Casimero will be ready to shock the world when he battles unbeaten super WBA/IBF titlist...
Sports
fbfb
172 days ago
Khan joins Pacquiao sweepstakes
By Joaquin Henson | 172 days ago
Former super WBA/IBF lightwelterweight champion Amir Khan is suddenly in the candidates’ list for super WBA welterweight...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with