Sotto, Tolentino provide vision of Philippine basketball future

MANILA, Philippines — We may have never imagined viewing two Filipino teenagers towering over American cagers.

But there they were on video. Kai Sotto, 18 and 7-foot-2, and Sage Tolentino, 16 and 7-foot-flat. Giants among 6-footers. They're the opposing centers in a pickup game with former overseas pros.

Sotto is a prime prospect and Tolentino a legit project.

Less than two years after hooking up with The Skills Factory, Sotto is bound to the NBA G League Select and is No. 44 in this month's NBA mock draft for the 2021 class.

After shoving Maryknoll High to two Hawaii state championships, Tolentino is already being courted by Division I contender University of Kentucky and Auburn University.

Both Sotto and Tolentino are a bundle of talents. Other than their height, they can run, jump, shoot, defend, even have the handles.

Of course, Sotto, reaping the benefits of longer specialized one-on-one training, is a notch up on almost all aspects. His dunks are stronger, his blocks more ferocious, his fall-away jumper farther.

Sotto has even bulked up to 235 pounds, which in one instance he exploited to barrel into Tolentino for a two-handed jam.

Tolentino, for his part, scored with a scoop shot even when challenged by Sotto underneath.

Watching Sotto, a homegrown full-blooded Filipino, and Tolentino, raised in Hawaii of Filipino descent, on the hardcourt together is assuring and gratifying. Their imposing presence signifies they can elevate Philippine basketball to the stratosphere level.

This is not imagination, it's 20/20 vision.