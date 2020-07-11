Kai Sotto trains with seven-foot Gilas prospect Sage Tolentino

MANILA, Philippines — NBA G League commit Kai Sotto is continuing to hone his skils as the calendar for his G League debut remains uncertain.

Apart from participating in a ProAm league in Cincinnati, Sotto is putting in some individual work where he was joined by fellow seven-footer and Gilas prospect Sage Tolentino.

Sotto shared a clip of their workout on his official Instagram account.

LOOK: @kzsottolive spotted training with Filipino-Hawaiian Sage Tolentino



Tolentino, who stands at 7'0", is one of the prospects for Gilas Pilipinas

Tolentino, who stands at 7'0", is a Filipino-Hawaiian prospect who powered Maryknoll High School in Honolulu to two straight state championships.

The two towers have already met before, with Tolentino joining the Sottos during Father's Day last June organized by Sotto's agency East West Private.

The Fil-Hawaiian cager also joined Sotto's training with The Skills Factory in Atlanta.

Tolentino, 16, is pegged to play for Gilas Pilipinas youth team.