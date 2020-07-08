COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
The Gilas Pilipinas Women squad during the 30th Southeast Asian Games
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Philippine basketball body setting sights on first-ever women's pro league
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - July 8, 2020 - 3:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — After its successful expansion to 3x3 basketball, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is looking at women’s basketball as the next big piece in continuing to solidify the hoops scene here.

Part of that roadmap being discussed  by the local governing body is establishing the country's first women’s pro league soon.

“Obviously, that’s in the thinking process of the SBP. We were successful in 5x5 in the SEA Games and we have also been joining 3x3 competitions internationally,” Panlilio told The STAR.

“We hope that we can also expand to have women’s leagues.”

Calls for the country to finally have a long-coveted and own women’s league gained ground in the past days anew as more Filipinas bring their acts overseas, where there have been several women’s leagues for years.

One of them is Gilas Pilipinas women captain Jack Animam, who is set to serve as an import for Shih Hsin University in Taiwan’s University Basketball Association.

Also been serving as imports in different Asian leagues are other national team members Allana Lim, Afril Bernardino, Gemma Miranda, Andrea Tongco and France Cabinbin, who were left with no avenue to pursue their basketball career after UAAP and WNCAA.

Panlilio said that beefing up the women’s basketball program along with the possibility of creating the country’s first-ever women’s league will surely be in the federation’s continuous discussion from here on.

“Coach Pat Aquino is our program director for women’s while coach Ronnie Magsanoc for our 3x3 so we will continue to discuss these,” added the SBP chief.

Under Aquino’s watch with Animam at helm, the Filipinas reached new heights in the past years highlighted by a double-gold medal harvest (5x5 and 3x3) in the 30th Southeast Asian Games to give women’s basketball its due exposure and recognition.

The Nationals also impressed in the booming 3x3 play with a semis appearance in the FIBA 3x3 Under-18 Asia Cup last year apart from consistent participations in prestigious 5-on-5 tournaments like the FIBA Asia Women’s Cup, Women’s Jones Cup and FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament. 

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-Laker Pau Gasol celebrates birthday with Kobe Bryant's kids
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Gasol, who played with Bryant in the Lakers from 2008 to 2014, spent his special day with Bryant's three daughters Natalia,...
Sports
fbfb
Battling giants in Spain
By Joaquin M. Henson | July 8, 2020 - 12:00am
Believe it or not, the Philippines took on a US team bannered by seven future NBA players at the 1985 FIBA World Clubs Championships in Gerona, Spain and nearly carved out a win.
Sports
fbfb
Eduard Folayang steps up to Christian Lee's challenge
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Facing a younger foe like Lee, will prove to be a tall order for Folayang. But the Baguio-based fighter is willing to take...
Sports
fbfb
GAB: Online application, ayuda and medical checkups during time of pandemic
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
With Philippine sports showing signs of movement after the IATF and Games and Amusements Board green-lit the PBA and PFL to...
Sports
fbfb
Quadruple tower shapes up for Gilas Pilipinas in 2023 World Cup
By Roy Luarca | 3 days ago
The 7-foot-2 Sotto, 6-10 Edu and 6-10 Fajardo are virtual shoo-ins, while the 7-foot Tolentino is a prime prospect for Gilas...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
20 minutes ago
Karateka Joane Orbon keen on securing Tokyo Olympic berth
By Olmin Leyba | 20 minutes ago
Fil-Am karateka Joane Orbon is bent on joining the sport's pioneering bets in the prestigious Olympics next year in Toky...
Sports
fbfb
33 minutes ago
Philippine basketball body setting sights on first-ever women's pro league
By John Bryan Ulanday | 33 minutes ago
Calls for the country to finally have a long-coveted and own women’s league gained ground in the past days anew as more...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
WATCH: Check out the 'NBA Campus' in Orlando
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Set to kick off on July 30 (July 31, Manila time), the NBA has organized its own "campus" within the Disney Resort in Orlando...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Alex Eala trains with World No. 83 Sara Sorribes Tormo
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The 23-year-old Spanish tennister tested Eala's mettle during a practice session on Tuesday.
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Still in PFL, Ceres Negros FC looks to change ownership
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
In a Zoom press conference Wednesday morning, PFF General Secretary Edwin Gastanes bared he received some word from Ceres-Negros,...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with