Philippine basketball body setting sights on first-ever women's pro league

MANILA, Philippines — After its successful expansion to 3x3 basketball, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is looking at women’s basketball as the next big piece in continuing to solidify the hoops scene here.

Part of that roadmap being discussed by the local governing body is establishing the country's first women’s pro league soon.

Related Stories NU cager Animam also taking act overseas

“Obviously, that’s in the thinking process of the SBP. We were successful in 5x5 in the SEA Games and we have also been joining 3x3 competitions internationally,” Panlilio told The STAR.

“We hope that we can also expand to have women’s leagues.”

Calls for the country to finally have a long-coveted and own women’s league gained ground in the past days anew as more Filipinas bring their acts overseas, where there have been several women’s leagues for years.

One of them is Gilas Pilipinas women captain Jack Animam, who is set to serve as an import for Shih Hsin University in Taiwan’s University Basketball Association.

Also been serving as imports in different Asian leagues are other national team members Allana Lim, Afril Bernardino, Gemma Miranda, Andrea Tongco and France Cabinbin, who were left with no avenue to pursue their basketball career after UAAP and WNCAA.

Panlilio said that beefing up the women’s basketball program along with the possibility of creating the country’s first-ever women’s league will surely be in the federation’s continuous discussion from here on.

“Coach Pat Aquino is our program director for women’s while coach Ronnie Magsanoc for our 3x3 so we will continue to discuss these,” added the SBP chief.

Under Aquino’s watch with Animam at helm, the Filipinas reached new heights in the past years highlighted by a double-gold medal harvest (5x5 and 3x3) in the 30th Southeast Asian Games to give women’s basketball its due exposure and recognition.

The Nationals also impressed in the booming 3x3 play with a semis appearance in the FIBA 3x3 Under-18 Asia Cup last year apart from consistent participations in prestigious 5-on-5 tournaments like the FIBA Asia Women’s Cup, Women’s Jones Cup and FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.