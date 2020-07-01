COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Jack Animam
Fiba.com
NU cager Animam also taking act overseas
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 1, 2020 - 1:41pm

MANILA, Philippines – Aside from Thirdy Ravena and Ken Tuffin, NU Lady Bulldogs Jack Danielle Animam will pursue a playing career overseas.

Set to see action in a collegiate league in Taiwan, the five-time UAAP women's basketball champion will be taking her act to a different level following a dominant five-year run in the UAAP with the Lady Bulldogs.

"Sobrang excited ako syempre, as an athlete, parang malaking achievement yun sa akin na meron isang school sa ibang bansa na gusto akong maglaro for them," Animam said in a previous interview.

With the Lady Bulldogs, Animam didn't suffer a single loss in her five years of playing in the UAAP.

The former Lady Bulldogs star was the MVP in UAAP Season 80 and recently clinched a double-gold in the Southeast Asian Games for the national team.

Looking forward to her overseas opportunity, Animam is planning to keep on improving her game.

"I'm really excited, new environment, new coach, new teammates. I'm hoping na sana mas marami akong matutunan and mas magimprove pa yung game ko to bring for the national team," she said.

