New Zealand stint 'dream come true' for Fil-Kiwi Tuffin

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Kiwi cager Ken Tuffin is making the most of the prolonged UAAP hiatus with a semi-pro basketball career in New Zealand.

After getting the green light from the collegiate league, Tuffin debuted for the Taranaki Moutanairs earlier this week in the New Zealand National Basketball League (NZNBL).

Despite a promise to return to suit up for his fifth and final year with the FEU Tamaraws in UAAP Season 83, Tuffin couldn't help but admit how happy he was to play in his home country.

"It was a dream growing up for me to play here because I didn't really know about the Philippines [back then]," Tuffin said in the recent episode of Tiebreaker Vods' The Prospects Pod.

"My dad used to take to games as a kid, I used to play in Wellington state, and it's pretty awesome to see those guys that was some sort of positive way I can go after high school if I was committed," he added.

The FEU swingman posted a decent stat line in his first game with Taranaki with 10 points, four rebounds and two assists.

He followed it up with another good performance with 14 points, six rebounds and one assist in their 101-112 loss against the Canterbury Rams on Saturday.

With UAAP Season 83 likely to begin not earlier than January next year, Tuffin will have plenty of time to relish his play in New Zealand before coming back to the Morayta-based squad.