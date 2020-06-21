Kat Tolentino still undecided on another Ateneo return

MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo Lady Eagle Kat Tolentino remains uncertain of her future following the UAAP season cancellation due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Tolentino, who had initially returned for her fifth and final year with the Katipunan-based volleybelles in the shortened UAAP Season 82, would most likely be eligible for one more year.

Pending approval by the UAAP Board of Trustees, the league has said that it will most likely give extensions to student-athletes who should have played in the second semester of Season 82.

This includes 25-year-old Tolentino. But the opposite hitter has yet to decide if she will return for another year should it be approved.

"A lot of people have asked me this. But I think for me, it's not something I can decide on right now," Tolentino said on the recent episode of Tiebreaker Vods' So She Did podcast.

"We're living in such a weird situation right now and I don't know where I'll be next year," she added.

Tolentino is currently in Canada with her family as the COVID-19 health crisis rolls on.

An instrumental part of Ateneo's championship run in UAAP Season 81, Tolentino's return may be crucial to the Lady Eagles' future.