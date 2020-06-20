E-Gilas takes maiden FIBA Esports Open SEA Conference title

MANILA, Philippines — E-Gilas Pilipinas has officially clinched the FIBA Esports Open Southeast Asian Conference Championship after their Game 3 win over Indonesia, 66-34 on Saturday.

The Filipino gamers made easy for of the Indons in their first three matchups in the best-of-five series to effectively seal the deal in sweep fashion.

Related Stories E-Gilas sweeps Indonesia in Day 1 of FIBA online tourney

However, Game 4 of the conference will still be played later on Saturday.

Game 1 and 2 concluded with a 56-29 and 64-30 result, respectively.