COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
E-Gilas made quick work of Team Indonesia in Game 3 of the FIBA Esports Open 2020 on Saturday
Screenshot
E-Gilas takes maiden FIBA Esports Open SEA Conference title
Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - June 20, 2020 - 7:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — E-Gilas Pilipinas has officially clinched the FIBA Esports Open Southeast Asian Conference Championship after their Game 3 win over Indonesia, 66-34 on Saturday.

The Filipino gamers made easy for of the Indons in their first three matchups in the best-of-five series to effectively seal the deal in sweep fashion.

However, Game 4 of the conference will still be played later on Saturday.

Game 1 and 2 concluded with a 56-29 and 64-30 result, respectively.

BASKETBALL ESPORTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gilas needs more focus on tactics, says ex-coach Toroman
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Toroman says this is crucial for success, especially against European teams.
Sports
fbfb
Miko Eala to play for Division I Penn State tennis team
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Eala, older brother of Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala, recently graduated from the Rafael Nadal Academy (RNA) in Mallorca,...
Sports
fbfb
Retirement still far from Rene Catalan's mind
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
At the age of 41, Catalan believes he still has a long way to go before hanging up his fighting gloves for good.
Sports
fbfb
Philippine taekwondo body forgives erring Olympic bets
By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
Olympics hopefuls Samuel Morrison and Arven Alcantara were forgiven by the Philippine Taekwondo Association for violating...
Sports
fbfb
'Bayan Ko', 'Eye of the Tiger' led songs that set the mood for Azkals in historic Suzuki Cup run
By Rick Olivares | 9 hours ago
At the start of the trip, he played Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles.” That was followed by Survivor’s...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
13 minutes ago
E-Gilas blanks Indonesia, stays unscathed
By Michelle Lojo | 13 minutes ago
The Filipino gamers showed no mercy as they routed Indonesia in Games Three and Four, 66-34 and 79-44, respectively.
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Wizards, Mystics lead protest vs racism in Washington DC
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Led by Bradley Beal and Natasha Cloud, dozens of Wizards and Mystics players, coaches and staff members celebrated the end...
Sports
fbfb
What are we preparing for?
By Bill Velasco | June 20, 2020 - 10:22am
A lot of national athletes are in limbo. The simple fact of the matter is that nobody knows where or when they will compete again, or even how.
11 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
21 hours ago
The Phenom graces Olympic Channel
By Dante Navarro | 21 hours ago
While her fellow spikers basked in the glory of their respective feats in recent FIVB website articles, Alyssa Valdez raised...
Sports
fbfb
Didal, Cebu pal deliver golden double
By John Bryan Ulanday | June 20, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippines stamped its class in the first Asian Skateboarding Championships online skate video contest with Cebu hotshots Margielyn Didal and Motic Panugalinog completing a twin-kill.
21 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with