E-Gilas sweeps Indonesia in Day 1 of FIBA online tourney

MANILA, Philippines — E-Gilas Pilipinas dominated Team Indonesia in their first two match-ups for FIBA E-Sports Open 2020, 56-29, 64-30, on Friday.

Game One saw E-Gilas hold the lead all throughout the game with strong first and second half performances for the wire-to-wire victory.

Meanwhile in Game Two, the match was neck-and-neck in first couple of quarters before E-Gilas tightened their defense and forced a lot of turnovers that turned into transition points on the other side of the court.

Aljon "Shintarou" Cruzin and Custer "Aguila" Galas combined forces in the second half of Game Two to pull away and finish with the huge lead in both games.

E-Gilas' faces Indonesia again tomorrow for Games Theee and Four at 6:45 p.m. and 7:25 p.m.