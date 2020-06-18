COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
The E-Gilas Pilipinas starting lineup for the FIBA Esports Open 2020
Twitter/SBP
E-Gilas ready to show mettle in maiden FIBA Esports tiff
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 18, 2020 - 1:04pm

MANILA, Philippines – The first-ever E-Gilas Pilipinas is eager to show off on the virtual basketball courts in the inaugural FIBA Esports competition.

Firing off on Friday, the international basketball federation will play host to an NBA 2K tournament with 17 national teams competing for the top.

Speaking at the Tiebreaker Vods' 2OT podcast, E-Gilas coach Nite Alparas and cager Rial Polog Jr. talked about representing flag and country.

"Sa akin, parang hindi ako makapaniwala... syempre FIBA po yan ‘di ba, parang feeling ko PBA player ako na isinalang sa Gilas so parang surreal yung feeling saka feeling blessed po talaga," Polog said.

Polog, a two-time NBA 2K Asia champion, will be joined by the country's top NBA 2K gamers like NBA 2K17 Asia titlist Custer Galas, NBA 2K18 Asia champ Herrero IV, Aljon Cruzin and Clark Banzon to round up the country's starting five.

Meanwhile David Timajo and Rocky Brana will serve as reserves.

For his part, Mentor Alparas is nothing but thankful to lead the elite squad of e-athletes in a stage as big as FIBA's.

"Gulat na gulat po ako kasi itong opportunity na ito lalo na first time magkaroon ng e-sports sa FIBA... Sobrang honored and proud na irepresent yung Pilipinas," Alparas said.

E-Gilas will open its campaign in the international tourney against Indonesia on Friday.

Fans can stream the action live on FIBA's YouTube, Facebook and Twitch accounts.

BASKETBALL ESPORTS FIBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
This former cager ditched a PBA career for new life as a truck driver in Canada
By Rick Olivares | 3 days ago
Imagine working toward your PBA career for over a decade and when you get there, you leave to fulfill someone else’s...
Sports
fbfb
‘Magic Mike’ Plania stuns top bantamweight contender, wins majority decision
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Plania, a +275 underdog, won over Greer via majority decision (96-92, 97-91, 94-94) and snapped the American's 19-bout winning...
Sports
fbfb
Farewell, basketball godfather: Danding Cojuangco and his love for sports
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Apart from being a basketball patron to his alma mater DLSU in the UAAP, and his three teams in the PBA — San Miguel...
Sports
fbfb
These ex-NU Bulldogs have found new lives in the Middle East
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Former NU guards Ronnie Cajayon and Bryan Tolentino are now in Doha, where they found new lives, families and a continuation...
Sports
fbfb
Ateneo teammates Lazaro, Valdez eager to clash in pros
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Moving on from rival league Philippine Superliga, Lazaro recently signed with Premier Volleyball League (PVL) squad Choco...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
15 minutes ago
Despite disability, Sander Severino makes history as first Filipino world champion in chess
By Joey Villar | 15 minutes ago
Making full use of his borrowed time, the 34-year-old Severino delivered a performance to remember as he topped the International...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Going viral: Sports' winners and losers from COVID-19
1 hour ago
It's March and as the coronavirus halts global sport, the media team at Juventus, the Italian football champions, are scrambling...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
PBA coach launches delivery app service to help unemployed coaches
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Ariel Vanguardia knows a thing or two about delivering teams to championship drives or to a championship. Now he is launching...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Kevin Belingon raring to reclaim bantamweight glory in ONE Championship
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
A former world champion, Belingon is working to have another crack to reclaim glory after losing twice to reigning champ Bibiano...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Serena Williams set for US Open as officials vow safety, star power
3 hours ago
Serena Williams committed to play at this year's US Open as US Tennis Association officials vowed they can safely stage the...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with