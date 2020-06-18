E-Gilas ready to show mettle in maiden FIBA Esports tiff

MANILA, Philippines – The first-ever E-Gilas Pilipinas is eager to show off on the virtual basketball courts in the inaugural FIBA Esports competition.

Firing off on Friday, the international basketball federation will play host to an NBA 2K tournament with 17 national teams competing for the top.

Related Stories Philippine basketball body upbeat on Filipino gamers' FIBA Esports campaign

Speaking at the Tiebreaker Vods' 2OT podcast, E-Gilas coach Nite Alparas and cager Rial Polog Jr. talked about representing flag and country.

"Sa akin, parang hindi ako makapaniwala... syempre FIBA po yan ‘di ba, parang feeling ko PBA player ako na isinalang sa Gilas so parang surreal yung feeling saka feeling blessed po talaga," Polog said.

Polog, a two-time NBA 2K Asia champion, will be joined by the country's top NBA 2K gamers like NBA 2K17 Asia titlist Custer Galas, NBA 2K18 Asia champ Herrero IV, Aljon Cruzin and Clark Banzon to round up the country's starting five.

Meanwhile David Timajo and Rocky Brana will serve as reserves.

For his part, Mentor Alparas is nothing but thankful to lead the elite squad of e-athletes in a stage as big as FIBA's.

"Gulat na gulat po ako kasi itong opportunity na ito lalo na first time magkaroon ng e-sports sa FIBA... Sobrang honored and proud na irepresent yung Pilipinas," Alparas said.

E-Gilas will open its campaign in the international tourney against Indonesia on Friday.

Fans can stream the action live on FIBA's YouTube, Facebook and Twitch accounts.