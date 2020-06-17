COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
The E-Gilas Pilipinas squad
Twitter/SBP
Philippine basketball body upbeat on Filipino gamers' FIBA Esports campaign
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - June 17, 2020 - 1:32pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is throwing its full support to Team Pilipinas ready to slug it out with the best in the inaugural FIBA esports competition firing off Friday, confident of the country’s title chances given its depth, experience and heart.

So confident is SBP president Al Panlilio that he described the squad as “the best of the best that the country could offer with team captain Philippe Herrero IV even labeling his crew as a “dream team.”

“We are proud to be represented by the best of the best and we have no doubt that Team Pilipinas will show of the intensity, heart and honor that we have when we play this game that we love,” said Panlilio, referring to the packed roster of the country’s best pro NBA 2K players who have dominated the Asian 2K scene for years.

The three-day event will be streamed LIVE on the FIBA and SBP Facebook pages. It features the top players from all over the world battle it out on the virtual hardcourt for cage supremacy.

“Our participation in the FIBA Esports Open 2020 is an amazing opportunity to show the whole world that Philippine basketball is a force in any arena that it is played, digital or otherwise,” added Panlilio.

The crack squad is made up of Aljon Cruzin aka Shintarou, two-time NBA 2K Asia champion Rial Polog Jr. aka Rial, NBA 2K17 Asia titlist Custer Galas aka Aguila. NBA 2K18 Asia champ Herrero IV aka Izzo, Clark Banzon aka Clark, and reserves David Timajo aka Alt and Rocky Braña aka Rak with Nite Alparas as coach.

“I believe Team Pilipinas is a dream team and I’m just humbled that I’m part of this because I have been playing this game almost half of my life,” said Herrero. “With exceptional mechanics, teamwork and teammates, we can make it to the top and make the Filipinos proud.”

Team Pilipinas will be playing five exhibition games head-to-head with Indonesia from June 19-21. The games will be played on NBA 2K’s Pro-Am game mode wherein each player controls a single character/position on the court just like a real-life basketball game.

“Our Team Pilipinas in on the cusp of something great here,” said SBP director of Operations Butch Antonio. “The great thing about competing in the virtual realm of esports is that there’s no size mismatch, no height difference. There’s only the dedication and drive to win.”

ESPORTS FIBA GILAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
This former cager ditched a PBA career for new life as a truck driver in Canada
By Rick Olivares | 2 days ago
Imagine working toward your PBA career for over a decade and when you get there, you leave to fulfill someone else’s...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Azkal Phil Younghusband welcomes son
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Younghusband and his wife Margaret greeted their first-born Philip James last Independence day.
Sports
fbfb
This former Ateneo Blue Eagle is flying high as a prospective commercial pilot
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Former Ateneo Blue Eagle Dan Wong is still flying high after he has hung up his high tops on the competitive hard court.
Sports
fbfb
Azkals' Chieffy Caligdong finds new life as football coach in Canada
By Rick Olivares | 3 days ago
During the Filoil Flying V Sports webcast Usapang Football hosted by this author Saturday evening, June 13, Caligdong, who...
Sports
fbfb
Details of NBA return ironed out
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The full picture of the return of the 2019-20 NBA season is slowly revealing itself to the players and to the basketball-hungry...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
13 minutes ago
'Open' yet closed conference: PVL to resume late this year without fans
By Joey Villar | 13 minutes ago
PVL was originally penciled to unfurl on May 30 but the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to reset in September, which eventually...
Sports
fbfb
27 minutes ago
LaMelo Ball fails in bid for Aussie basketball team
27 minutes ago
NBA prospect LaMelo Ball's hopes of owning an Australian professional basketball team were stolen away Wednesday as a rival...
Sports
fbfb
29 minutes ago
Creamline's Valdez keeps competitive mindset amid volleyball hiatus
By Luisa Morales | 29 minutes ago
Amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Valdez and other volleyball players are experiencing a prolonged hiatus —...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
‘Magic Mike’ Plania stuns top bantamweight contender, wins majority decision
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Plania, a +275 underdog, won over Greer via majority decision (96-92, 97-91, 94-94) and snapped the American's 19-bout winning...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
'I kicked its butt': Nuggets coach beats coronavirus
1 hour ago
Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone says that he likely had the coronavirus, but that he "kicked its butt".
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with