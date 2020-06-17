Philippine basketball body upbeat on Filipino gamers' FIBA Esports campaign

MANILA, Philippines – The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is throwing its full support to Team Pilipinas ready to slug it out with the best in the inaugural FIBA esports competition firing off Friday, confident of the country’s title chances given its depth, experience and heart.

So confident is SBP president Al Panlilio that he described the squad as “the best of the best that the country could offer with team captain Philippe Herrero IV even labeling his crew as a “dream team.”

“We are proud to be represented by the best of the best and we have no doubt that Team Pilipinas will show of the intensity, heart and honor that we have when we play this game that we love,” said Panlilio, referring to the packed roster of the country’s best pro NBA 2K players who have dominated the Asian 2K scene for years.

The three-day event will be streamed LIVE on the FIBA and SBP Facebook pages. It features the top players from all over the world battle it out on the virtual hardcourt for cage supremacy.

“Our participation in the FIBA Esports Open 2020 is an amazing opportunity to show the whole world that Philippine basketball is a force in any arena that it is played, digital or otherwise,” added Panlilio.

The crack squad is made up of Aljon Cruzin aka Shintarou, two-time NBA 2K Asia champion Rial Polog Jr. aka Rial, NBA 2K17 Asia titlist Custer Galas aka Aguila. NBA 2K18 Asia champ Herrero IV aka Izzo, Clark Banzon aka Clark, and reserves David Timajo aka Alt and Rocky Braña aka Rak with Nite Alparas as coach.

“I believe Team Pilipinas is a dream team and I’m just humbled that I’m part of this because I have been playing this game almost half of my life,” said Herrero. “With exceptional mechanics, teamwork and teammates, we can make it to the top and make the Filipinos proud.”

Team Pilipinas will be playing five exhibition games head-to-head with Indonesia from June 19-21. The games will be played on NBA 2K’s Pro-Am game mode wherein each player controls a single character/position on the court just like a real-life basketball game.

“Our Team Pilipinas in on the cusp of something great here,” said SBP director of Operations Butch Antonio. “The great thing about competing in the virtual realm of esports is that there’s no size mismatch, no height difference. There’s only the dedication and drive to win.”