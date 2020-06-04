COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Chris Ross for Gilas Pilipinas during the 30th Southeast Asian Games
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
San Miguel's Chris Ross recalls own encounter with racism in US
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 4, 2020 - 4:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel Beermen Chris Ross was among Fil-foreign PBA cagers who made a statement against racism following the death of black man George Floyd.

While most athletes expressed their support for the movement and the fight against racism, Ross' motivation was a little more personal.

The Fil-Am had actually experienced racial profiling firsthand during his time in the US, with uniformed men pulling guns out on the guard.

"Racism is something that's just been a part of my life from all angles," Ross said in the 2OT podcast hosted by Magoo Marjon and Carlo Pamintuan on Tuesday.

"I've had guns pulled out on me by police officers, and I've had a close friend of mine killed by the police, so this hits home for me," he added.

From San Antonio, Texas, Ross even said he experienced some degree of racism during his stay in the Philippines too.

"Black skin is a weapon in the United States... People with a darker skin get looked at different in the Philippines as well," he said.

Among those who participated in the online protest organized by Rain or Shine's Gabe Norwood were Joe Devance, Chris Newsome, Trevis Jackson, Marcio Lassiter, Mo Tautuaa, Kelly Nabong, Rashawn McCarthy, Roosevelt Adams, CJ Perez, Harvey Carey and Bobby Ray Parks.

