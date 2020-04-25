NBA players, coaches weigh in on possible season return

MANILA, Philippines — The entire sports world has essentially been on a standstill with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) health crisis affecting the globe.

And the NBA was no exception with play suspended indefinitely since patient zero Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for the virus last March 11.

With the season stoppage having lasted more than a month now and uncertainty still looming on whether or not the 2019-2020 season may be salvaged, players and coaches weighed in on the possible scenarios in the coming months.

Luke Walton, head coach of the Sacramento Kings, told the media in a conference call that teams are in constant communication with NBA higher-ups and are considering all possibilities when it comes to the season.

"All we can tell you right now is that the NBA is looking into everything," Walton said.

"There is not an answer yet but their top priority, as we were talking about at the top of this call, is the health and safety of the players and fans that make this league so great," he added.

The 40-year-old tactician said he and his team would be fully supportive of whatever the league's decision may be.

"That is one of those things that [the] NBA does an amazing job of [is] protecting its people and its fans. We are all on board and whatever the NBA ends up deciding with the information that they gather... we will be 100 percent behind it," he said.

One of the contingency plans floating around with regards to the resumption of the season is holding the games without fans in attendance.

NBA champion and Toronto Raptor Fred VanVleet said he would definitely play without fans in the arena, saying it doens't matter as much.

"I could play anywhere. Do I want to play in front of no people? No, but like, does it really matter? At this point, I don't think anybody is going to have a quarrel with what happens as long as people's health is first and foremost," VanVleet said.

But the point guard admitted he is skeptical on whether or not the league can resume play amid the health crisis, citing the timeline of the virus at the moment.

"If our league is going to be a leader in terms of health and public safety and player safety, then you have to follow the guidelines of what the virus is speaking to you," VanVleet said of the uncertainty of the situations brought about the virus.

"So the odds are probably against us in terms of that, but money, right? I think they'll find a way," he quipped.

Meanwhile, Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies said he is simply eager to get back on the hardcourt.

"I am down just to play, honestly... I know there is talk on whether there needs to be play to get u ready for the playoffs or if they want to just hop right into it. Either would be cool with me," he said.

Jackson Jr. was gearing for a return from a knee injury when the NBA suspended play.

Asked on whether he thinks that the virus would still affect the 2020-21 season, which would hypothetically open on October of this year, Jackson Jr. remained uncertain but hopeful of its fate.

“I have no idea. It is too tough to tell. I am just trying to get to the first steps. That is just where my head is at. However, this thing wants to go it will go. I don't know, but I will say, I hope. I hope so. I hope we have both (seasons)," he said.

The coronavirus outbreak is still wreaking havoc in the United States, with cases and casualties continuing to rise by the thousands on a daily basis.

But with a number of states considering reopening the economy, a resumption of play in the NBA may not be far behind.