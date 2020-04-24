UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Detailed images of the Nike Zoom Freak 2 have surfaced on Instagram
AFP/BR Kicks
Giannis Antetokounmpo teases new signature shoe
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 24, 2020 - 9:45am

MANILA, Philippines — Sneaker fans were treated to a first look at the rumored Nike Zoom Freak 2 — reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo's second signature shoe.

Low-res photos of the Milwaukee Bucks star's new shoes circulated as early as late March but now, detailed images of a "Black/White" colorway have surfaced on Instagram with Antetokounmpo confirming the authenticity with a comment.

The Zoom Freak 2 still follows the low-cut ethos of 2019's Zoom Freak 1, but changed its predecessor's signature backward Swoosh and features all new design lines.

In lieu of the backward Swoosh, the Zoom Freak 2 features a large white midfoot Swoosh, which reaches from the eyestays to the midsole and appears to be embroidered with an animal print.

The lateral heel also features Antetokounmpo's signature "GA" logo while Chinese characters for "Greek" and "Freak" can be found into the back of the left and right midsoles, respectively.

The names of Antetokounmpo's parents — Charles and Veronica — are also embossed directly between the icy blue forefoot and heel on the outsole.

An official release date and pricing information have yet to be announced, but the Zoom Freak 2 is expected to hit Nike stores later this summer.

BASKETBALL NBA NIKE SNEAKERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Report: Kai Sotto in talks with NBA G League
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Sotto is one of the prospects looked at by the NBA G League to join ESPN top recruit out of high school Jalen Green in a year-long...
Sports
fbfb
Open Letter, Unremitted fund urged to be tapped
By Monico Puentevella | April 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Billions Mr. President?
Sports
fbfb
NCAA scraps overall championship race
By Joey Villar | April 24, 2020 - 12:00am
For the first time in decades, the National Collegiate Athletic Association will have no overall champion with the scrapping of majority of the sports disciplines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sports
fbfb
No NCAA overall champion amid Season 95 scrapping
By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
For the first time since the 80s, the National Collegiate Athletic Association will have no overall champion due the COVID-19...
Sports
fbfb
Rodman on Jordan
By Joaquin M. Henson | April 23, 2020 - 12:00am
With the media frenzy created by the launch of “The Last Dance” 10-part docu series featuring Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls on Netflix (Philippine outlet) last Monday, it calls attention to the...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
23 minutes ago
Amid lockdown, Call of Duty: Mobile gets esports tourney
By Luisa Morales | 23 minutes ago
Activision revealed the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2020 Tournament, which will kick off on April 30 (May 1, Manila...
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
Was he part of Bulls cocaine circus?
By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
When the great Michael Jordan kickstarted his legendary NBA career with the Chicago Bulls in 1984, he had one teammate who...
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
How to max Jayson
By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
TNT coaching consultant Mark Dickel has figured out a way to manage Jayson Castro’s minutes when the PBA reopens the...
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
Coaches’ webinar starts tonight
By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
Former ABL Coach of the Year and now Blackwater sports director Ariel Vanguardia is rolling out a can’t-miss, two-part...
Sports
fbfb
19 hours ago
Philippine rowers, Muay Thai fighters to get cash aid
By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Supplemental allowances have been given by a number of National Sports Associations (NSAs) to their dedicated athletes and...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with