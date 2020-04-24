Giannis Antetokounmpo teases new signature shoe

MANILA, Philippines — Sneaker fans were treated to a first look at the rumored Nike Zoom Freak 2 — reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo's second signature shoe.

Low-res photos of the Milwaukee Bucks star's new shoes circulated as early as late March but now, detailed images of a "Black/White" colorway have surfaced on Instagram with Antetokounmpo confirming the authenticity with a comment.

The Zoom Freak 2 still follows the low-cut ethos of 2019's Zoom Freak 1, but changed its predecessor's signature backward Swoosh and features all new design lines.

In lieu of the backward Swoosh, the Zoom Freak 2 features a large white midfoot Swoosh, which reaches from the eyestays to the midsole and appears to be embroidered with an animal print.

The lateral heel also features Antetokounmpo's signature "GA" logo while Chinese characters for "Greek" and "Freak" can be found into the back of the left and right midsoles, respectively.

The names of Antetokounmpo's parents — Charles and Veronica — are also embossed directly between the icy blue forefoot and heel on the outsole.

An official release date and pricing information have yet to be announced, but the Zoom Freak 2 is expected to hit Nike stores later this summer.