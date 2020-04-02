Didal, Yulo make it to Forbes Asia's '30 Under 30' list

MANILA, Philippines — Decorated Filipino athletes Margielyn Didal and Carlos Yulo have been recognized in Forbes Asia's 2020 "30 Under 30" list.

The selection includes 300 bright and innovative leaders under the age of 30 who have been picked over 3,500 nominees.

Didal and Yulo were among 30 Entertainment and Sports personalities chosen for the prestigious list.

Didal, 20, is an Asian Games gold medalist for skateboarding in 2018. She also became the first Filipino of any gender to compete in the X Games.

Additionally, she proved her mastery of the sport with a gold medal haul during the 30th Southeast Asian Games held in Manila.

For his part, the 19-year-old Yulo became the first-ever Filipino gymnastics world champion after winning gold at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in 2019.

He also wracked up seven medals — two golds and five silvers — in the 2019 SEA Games.

Yulo is also one of the four Filipinos who qualified for the Tokyo Olympics to be held next year.

Didal, on the other hand, is working toward booking a ticket to the Summer Games.

Skateboarding will make its debut in the quadrennial games in 2021.