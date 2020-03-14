UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday (Thursday Manila time) and prompted the suspension of the NBA season for at least 30 days
AFP
No fine, suspension for Jazz's Gobert for actions prior to coronavirus result
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 14, 2020 - 10:55am

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA will not be issuing any fines or suspensions to Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert for his actions prior to testing positive for coronavirus, Yahoo Sports reports.

Gobert, whose positive result prompted the suspension of the NBA season for at least thirty days, joked about the league's policies before his positive result.

Last Monday (Tuesday, Manila time), Gobert touched all the microphones and recording equipment of media at a press conference after an interview at the Utah Jazz's press facility.

He also continued to high-five teammates before the World Health Organization's announcement that it was now a pandemic.

Gobert's teamate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.
The French cager issued an apology late Thursday for his actions.

An elementary student from Rhode Island also tested positive for the coronavirus after coming into contact with the Utah Jazz players in a game last March 6.

2019-N-COV BASKETBALL CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Police: Child tests positive for coronavirus after getting autograph in NBA game
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
According to CBS Sports, the police said that an elementary student went to the Boston Celtics-Utah Jazz game last March 6...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Adamson cager Papi Sarr held for allegedly threatening school official
By Luisa Morales | 8 days ago
Former Adamson Soaring Falcon Papi Sarr was held at the Manila Police District Station on Thursday for allegedly threatening...
Sports
fbfb
NBA-backed Africa league postpones launch over virus
10 days ago
The launch of the inaugural Basketball Africa League has been postponed due to fears over the new-coronavirus outbreak, the...
Sports
fbfb
Report: Lakers sign Dion Waiters for rest of NBA season
By Luisa Morales | 8 days ago
After the Lakers waived Troy Daniels on Sunday (Monday, Manila time), the squad was able to open up a roster spot for the...
Sports
fbfb
'Steph Back': Warriors' Curry to make return vs Raptors
By Luisa Morales | 8 days ago
Curry had only played four games in the season before breaking his left hand and needing surgery to recover.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
36 minutes ago
Golf courses bear brunt of COVID-19
By Dante Navarro | 36 minutes ago
A number of top golf courses outside of the metropolis face a challenging month or so after President Duterte placed the entire...
Sports
fbfb
46 minutes ago
No fine, suspension for Jazz's Gobert for actions prior to coronavirus result
By Luisa Morales | 46 minutes ago
Gobert, whose positive result prompted the suspension of the NBA season for at least thirty days, joked about the league's...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
NBA players to help compensate arena staff after season suspension
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Cavaliers stalwart Kevin Love was the first to announce that he would be shelling out money from his own pocket to help the...
Sports
fbfb
NCA 6-cock derby reset
March 14, 2020 - 12:00am
In accordance with the directives of President Duterte for the protection of the people against the spread of the coronavirus disease , the National Cockers Alliance announced the resetting of the derby scheduled...
11 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
‘Idle’ of March NCAA joins NBA, NHL, MLB in halting play
March 14, 2020 - 12:00am
he world’s sports schedule cratered at warp speed Thursday, with one of the biggest events on the US calendar, the fun-filled and colorful college basketball tournament known as March Madness, becoming the...
11 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with