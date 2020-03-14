No fine, suspension for Jazz's Gobert for actions prior to coronavirus result

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA will not be issuing any fines or suspensions to Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert for his actions prior to testing positive for coronavirus, Yahoo Sports reports.

Gobert, whose positive result prompted the suspension of the NBA season for at least thirty days, joked about the league's policies before his positive result.

Last Monday (Tuesday, Manila time), Gobert touched all the microphones and recording equipment of media at a press conference after an interview at the Utah Jazz's press facility.

He also continued to high-five teammates before the World Health Organization's announcement that it was now a pandemic.

Gobert's teamate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

The French cager issued an apology late Thursday for his actions.

An elementary student from Rhode Island also tested positive for the coronavirus after coming into contact with the Utah Jazz players in a game last March 6.