WATCH: Jazz’s Gobert touches microphones days before testing positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines – Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert touched all microphones in the media room on purpose as a "joke" during a press conference on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

Two days after, Gobert tested positive for the novel coronavirus — a development that prompted the NBA to suspend the season indefinitely.

Twitter user Matthew Ashlock, who uploaded a video of the incident, described the cager's actions as "unbelievable".

Here's Rudy Gobert on Monday touching all the microphones in the media room on purpose.



Here we are on Wednesday, and Rudy Gobert was just confirmed to have coronavirus, causing the NBA to suspend the season.



Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/6BF7q3n9ao — matthew ashlock (@themattashlock) March 12, 2020

According to the Jazz, Gobert was tested for COVID-19 after testing negative for influenza, strep throat and upper respiratory infection.

Utah Jazz official statement pic.twitter.com/GbH3jwyMyc — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) March 12, 2020

While Gobert's symptoms diminished over the course of Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time), a preliminary positive result came back right before tip-off of the Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City game.

The game was abruptly postponed, and players from both teams are now quarantined in the Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.