WATCH: Jazz’s Gobert touches microphones days before testing positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines – Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert touched all microphones in the media room on purpose as a "joke" during a press conference on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).
Two days after, Gobert tested positive for the novel coronavirus — a development that prompted the NBA to suspend the season indefinitely.
Twitter user Matthew Ashlock, who uploaded a video of the incident, described the cager's actions as "unbelievable".
Here's Rudy Gobert on Monday touching all the microphones in the media room on purpose.— matthew ashlock (@themattashlock) March 12, 2020
Here we are on Wednesday, and Rudy Gobert was just confirmed to have coronavirus, causing the NBA to suspend the season.
Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/6BF7q3n9ao
According to the Jazz, Gobert was tested for COVID-19 after testing negative for influenza, strep throat and upper respiratory infection.
Utah Jazz official statement pic.twitter.com/GbH3jwyMyc— Eric Walden (@tribjazz) March 12, 2020
While Gobert's symptoms diminished over the course of Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time), a preliminary positive result came back right before tip-off of the Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City game.
The game was abruptly postponed, and players from both teams are now quarantined in the Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.
