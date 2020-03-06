UAAP
Dion Waiters of the Miami Heat is heading to the Los Angeles Lakers
AFP
Report: Lakers sign Dion Waiters for rest of NBA season
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 6, 2020 - 9:59am

MANILA, Philippines — Dion Waiters is heading to the Los Angeles Lakers from the Miami Heat, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday.

After the Lakers waived Troy Daniels on Sunday (Monday, Manila time), the squad was able to open up a roster spot for the shooting guard.

Per Charania, the Lakers made it clear to Waiters and his agent that things must work out for the veteran guard as the team reserves the option to release him if expectations are not met.

Waiters hardly played this season due to a variety of circumstances with the Heat.

But in his rare time on the floor, he had some positives.

In Miami's clash with the Los Angeles Clippers in his season debut, Waiters scored 14 points, which nearly helped the Heat to a comeback win over the Kawhi Leonard-led squad.

Waiters will be playing a vital role from the bench with the Lakers, who are looking to increase their production from their substitutes.

