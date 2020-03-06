Report: Lakers sign Dion Waiters for rest of NBA season

MANILA, Philippines — Dion Waiters is heading to the Los Angeles Lakers from the Miami Heat, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday.

After the Lakers waived Troy Daniels on Sunday (Monday, Manila time), the squad was able to open up a roster spot for the shooting guard.

Per Charania, the Lakers made it clear to Waiters and his agent that things must work out for the veteran guard as the team reserves the option to release him if expectations are not met.

Sources: Waiters, his agent Rich Paul and the Lakers had several conversations, they have been positive, and it's been made clear among all: This must work out for him -- otherwise, Lakers reserve the option to release him. https://t.co/rGL3xlxFvo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 5, 2020

Waiters hardly played this season due to a variety of circumstances with the Heat.

But in his rare time on the floor, he had some positives.

In Miami's clash with the Los Angeles Clippers in his season debut, Waiters scored 14 points, which nearly helped the Heat to a comeback win over the Kawhi Leonard-led squad.

Waiters will be playing a vital role from the bench with the Lakers, who are looking to increase their production from their substitutes.