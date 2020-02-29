Zambaonga gets title shot, Banario breaks slump in ONE: King of the Jungle

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino bet Denice Zamboanga has earned herself a shot at the ONE atomweight belt after winning her bout in ONE: King of the Jungle held in Singapore on Friday.

In the closed-door event, Zamboanga bested Japan's Mei Yamaguchi via unanimous decision to secure a chance at the atomweight title currently held by Singapore's Angela Lee.

Zamboanga, who trains with famed Thai stable Fairtex in Pattaya, is currently 2-0 in her ONE Championship bouts.

Meanwhile, Team Lakay's Honorio Banario snapped a three-bout losing streak after besting Thailand's Shannon Wiratchai via split decision.

Not all Filipinos were victorious, however, with New Zealand-based Mark Abelardo falling to American Troy Worthen via unanimous decision.