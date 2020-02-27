Alex Eala to make pro debut in Tunisian tourney

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala is set to make her professional tennis debut at the $15,000 ITF Women's Futures in Monastir, Tunisia from March 2-8.

Radyo Pilipinas' Judith Caringal was the first to report on the development.

Ranked fourth in the ITF Juniors World Rankings, Eala was given one of the two automatic slots to the main draw reserved for players in the junior rankings.

Eala, who is fresh from a historic Grand Slam Juniors doubles victory with Indonesian partner Priska Nugroho, will test her mettle against the pros.

Nastja Kolar of Slovenia, Rosa Vicens Mas of Spain and Czech netter Monika Kilnarova are among the pros Eala may face in the tournament.

The 14-year-old netter is currently juggling her schedule between Junior Grand Slam and Pro tournaments.

She is a scholar at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain.