Alex Eala, Indon partner clinch Australian Open Juniors doubles title

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine tennis sensation Alex Eala is officially a junior grand slam champion.

Eala and Indon partner Priska Nugroho made easy work of opponents Matilda Mutavdzic and Ziva Falkner en route to a 6-1, 6-2 victory in the women's doubles finals on Friday.

Coming into the tournament as the fourth seed, the duo plowed through the competition, including a nerve-wracking comeback victory in the semifinals over top-seeded Linda Fruhvirtova and Kamilla Bartone.

Eala is the first Filipina tennis player to ever win a grand slam title, whether in the juniors or seniors tournament.

Filipino-Ecuadorian Leylah Annie Fernandez ruled the French Open Junior Girls Championship in 2019 but represented Canada in the tournament.