WBC heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and unbeaten lineal champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury II.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP
Fury, Wilder to clash in world heavyweight title rematch
(Philstar.com) - February 21, 2020 - 3:00pm

WBC champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and unbeaten lineal champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury II will face each other for the heavyweight fight of the decade.

Ever since their controversial split draw last December 2018, a rematch has been much-awaited. It’s finally going down in history on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

There is only one day left to bet on your favorite.

Wilder and Fury’s last match was a breathtaking contest, a superb performance from the self-proclaimed Gypsy King, whose movement and footwork — slipping and sliding — allowed him to win most of the rounds. But when Wilder landed, he was dangerous, flooring Fury in the ninth and 12th rounds.

Fury did well to recover from the second knockdown, but the judge’s decision was very controversial, ending up with a draw.

This time it's all about the winning. Who will have the golden Glove?

Odds on the coming match are giving a bit of an edge to Fury.

Who will win in this highly-anticipated world heavyweight title rematch?

The stakes are high! As high as you get! The real champion will be crowned as the world watches.

Tyson fury was quoted as saying: “…once I got him I set him up and that was the shot. I always say these guys have to be perfect for 12 rounds, I only have to be perfect for two seconds and each and every time I've proved that.” No one can argue with that.

Wilder responded saying this is he’s time and he is ready: “Hopefully he's ready for me, I know his trainer's here so I hope he got some notes down. I'm ready to go at any given time and any given moment and February is looking like our time”

He added, “I’m happy and I’m excited that the rematch is finally happening. I want to give the fans what they want to see.

The heat is on, and when it comes down, it can still be anybody’s fight. You can be part of the game by placing a stack on your favorite.

Wilder vs Fury promises to be a legendary fight. lt is a one time show that will keep you glued to the screen, with electricity in the air for every single minute.

Don’t miss out on this one.

