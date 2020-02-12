8 cagers who deserve inclusion in Gilas pool

MANILA, Philippines – With the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers coming up (we will host Thailand at home on February 20 then visit Indonesia on February 23), the players will come from a hitherto named pool of players in the Gilas program.

Now that list is said and done for now. Let us provide a list of players who we believe should be in that conversation for a seat in the pool in the near future.

Here are some collegiate players who we feel will do well in the Gilas cadet program.

Calvin Oftana (San Beda, 6’5”)

This past NCAA season’s Most Valuable Player. Tall and lanky. He can drive, shoot, play defense, and handle that ball. Smart player too.

Rhenz Abando (UST, 6’4”)

He’s got mad hops. He can rifle in shots from long range and in a flurry. And he is an excellent perimeter and interior defender.

Evan Nelle (La Salle, 5’10”)

Excellent court vision and a feel for the game. Plays great hounding defense. Deceptively quick. Can hit really long-range shots.

Justine Baltazar (La Salle, 6’7”)

Has improved by leaps and bounds in the past three seasons. Has a post and outside game. Excellent defensively despite his reed thin frame. Doesn’t make too many mistakes either. And he can finish the break.

William Navarro (Ateneo, 6’5”)

Another player in the mold of Rhenz Abando, except he is less explosive in terms of offense. But that is only because the system that UST runs from Ateneo is different. And it is with the Blue Eagles where Navarro has become a very efficient player who can make an impact on both ends of the court.

SJ Belangel (Ateneo, 5’11”)

Two-time Mythical Five selection with the Ateneo Blue Eaglets. Can score and hit the big shots. Underrated defender and passer (because of his scoring exploits). But make no mistake; he can hit big shots.

Larry Muyang (Letran, 6’5”)

Need an inside force? Dial Larry Muyang. Can rebound. Is difficult to box out because of his great positioning and heft. Can score inside on a variety of moves.

Mark Nonoy (UST, 5’8”)

There’s speed and there’s Mark Nonoy. Cut in the mold of Jayson Castro — an explosive scorer who can slash inside, hit the outside shot, and create for teammates. Will tire out opposing guards with his vast wellsprings of endurance.