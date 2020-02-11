UST's Eya Laure ecstatic for reunion with sister EJ in UAAP 82 volleyball

MANILA, Philippines — UST Golden Tigress Eya Laure is coming into UAAP Season 82 with a renewed vigor.

Finally getting to play with her older sister EJ, who missed out on two UAAP seasons due to injury, is filling the reigning Rookie of the Year with inpsiration.

"Syempre, ngayon kasama ko na yung sister ko ngayong seaosn, mas motivated ako, and yung season na 'to para sa kanya (Of course, now that I am with my sister this season, I am more motivated. This season is for her)," Laure said during the UAAP Season 82 volleyball press conference on Tuesday.

"Maglalaro ako sa loob ng court na kasama siya and ibibigay ko lagi yung best ko kasi sobrang namiss ko yung ate ko (I will play inside the court with her and I will always give my best because I missed playing with my sister)," she added.

The Laure sisters will provide key firepower to last year's runners-up, who will be missing the services of the now-graduated Sisi Rondina.

With Season 80 Rookie of the Year Milena Alessandrini still sidelined with an injury she suffered last year, the Espana-based squad will surely be leaning on both Eya and EJ in their quest for a title.