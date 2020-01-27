Tributes pour in for Kobe Bryant, daughter after helicopter tragedy

MANILA, Philippines — The sports world is in shock after the tragic and sudden death of Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, in a helicopter crash on Sunday (Monday Manila time).

As news of the tragedy spread, athletes and sports personalities paid tribute to the basketball great.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued an official statement within hours of the crash.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/P88GwIwmYV — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2020

"He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game," Silver said.

NBA great and all-time leading scorer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar took to twitter to express his grief with a video message.

Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020

"Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete," Abdul-Jabbar's tweet read.

Bryant's long-time teammate Shaquille O'Neal shared photos of him and Bryant during their stint in the Los Angeles Lakers, saying that he is "sick" following the news.

There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

"There's no words to express the pain I'm going through with this tragedy of losing my niece Gigi & my brother Kobe Bryant," O'Neal said in a tweet.

Eleven-time NBA Champion Bill Russell, meanwhile, called Bryant one of his favorite people.

Jeannine & I are absolutely shocked to hear of the loss of one of my favorite people & one of the best basketball minds in the history of the game! Our hearts & prayers to Vanessa & his girls. @kobebryant you were my biggest fan, but I was yours #RIPMAMBA @NBA @espn @SLAMonline pic.twitter.com/Ll0BD6VWgr — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 26, 2020

"Our hearts & prayers to Vanessa & his girls. @kobebryant you were my biggest fan, but I was yours," Russell wrote.

LeBron James, who had just passed Bryant in the NBA all-time scoring list on Sunday, was seen in tears after disembarking a plane following the news.

Tributes were also made during NBA games, with the Denver Nuggets-Houston Rockets game beginning with a minute of silence for Bryant.

Rockets and Nuggets hold a moment of silence to mourn Kobe Bryant's death before their game today. pic.twitter.com/IBVLABgaDN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 26, 2020

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors and the San Antonio Spurs started the game with two 24-second shot clock violations to honor Bryant's jersey number.

The Raptors and Spurs both took 24-second violations at the start of their game in honor of No. 24, Kobe Bryant.



The crowd gave a standing ovation along with Kobe chants. pic.twitter.com/C2VD5iZez9 — ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020

Reigning WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne also mourned the loss of the 41-year-old.

Delle Donne shared a photo of her with Bryant and his daughter on Instagram.

"My heart is broken. Thoughts and prayers for his family and the families of the other passengers on board," Delle Donne wrote.

Up and coming women's basketball phenom Sabrina Ionescu of Oregon University was also visibly shaken before her school's game.

Sabrina Ionescu mourns her friend Kobe Bryant ahead of her game against Oregon State. pic.twitter.com/urdYuFSNW5 — espnW (@espnW) January 26, 2020

Bryant was known for his support of women's basketball and was good friends with Ionescu.

Apart from basketball, Bryant was also honored across other sports.

Paris Saint-German football star Neymar Jr. held up the number 24 after scoring a goal hours after Bryant's death.

Neymar dedicated his 2nd goal to the late Kobe Bryant ???? pic.twitter.com/F5ES0prtdP — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 26, 2020

While fans at an American Football game broke out "Kobe" chants during a timeout in Pro Bowl.

Fans at the Pro Bowl broke out in "Kobe" chants when he was honored during a timeout. pic.twitter.com/VAQHYzQ28m — ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020

Former US President Barack Obama also shared his condolences on Twitter.

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

"Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents," Obama said in a tweet.

Bryant was an 18-time NBA All-Star and won five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He was also hailed MVP in the 2008 NBA season.