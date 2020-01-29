Coroners identify Kobe Bryant remains in helicopter crash

MANILA, Philippines — Medical examiners have positively identified the body of NBA legend Kobe Bryant among the helicopter crash victims in Calabasas, California on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time).

Through the use of fingerprints, Bryant's remains were identified along with three others two days after the tragedy according to news agency Agence France-Presse.

The remains of pilot Ara Zobayan, baseball coach John Altobelli and Sarah Chester were the three others identified by the coroners.

The five other bodies, that include Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gigi have yet to be officially identified.

Bryant's death sent the sports world into mourning, with NBA players and fans all over the world paying tribute to the late Los Angeles Laker legend.

Today's #Spurs/#Raptors game started with two 24-second violations in honor of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/Wr26KpWKSG — John Elizondo (@johndelizondo) January 26, 2020

University of Connecticut, Gigi Bryant's dream school, paid homage to the young cager by giving her an honorary jersey during their exhibition game against the USA women's national team.