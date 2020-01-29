SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Fans visit a mural of former NBA star Kobe Bryant who, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, died January 26 in a helicopter crash, on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Kobe and "Gigi" were among nine people killed in the crash in Calabasas, California as they were flying to his Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where he was going to coach her in a tournament game.
DAVID MCNEW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP
Coroners identify Kobe Bryant remains in helicopter crash
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 29, 2020 - 9:13am

MANILA, Philippines — Medical examiners have positively identified the body of NBA legend Kobe Bryant among the helicopter crash victims in Calabasas, California on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time).

Through the use of fingerprints, Bryant's remains were identified along with three others two days after the tragedy according to news agency Agence France-Presse.

The remains of pilot Ara Zobayan, baseball coach John Altobelli and Sarah Chester were the three others identified by the coroners.

The five other bodies, that include Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gigi have yet to be officially identified.

Bryant's death sent the sports world into mourning, with NBA players and fans all over the world paying tribute to the late Los Angeles Laker legend.

University of Connecticut, Gigi Bryant's dream school, paid homage to the young cager by giving her an honorary jersey during their exhibition game against the USA women's national team.

