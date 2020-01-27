SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
In this file photo taken on July 29, 2012, US guard Kobe Bryant is challenged by French guard Tony Parker during the Men's Preliminary Round Group A basketball match United States vs France at the London 2012 Olympic Games in London.
Mark Ralston/AFP
My tribute to Kobe Bryant
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - January 27, 2020 - 2:32pm

MANILA, Philippines – The world is in disbelief over the untimely passing of former basketball star Kobe Bryant. I too am shocked and trying to make sense of this. Anytime the young shift this mortal coil, you have to wonder, “So what was the purpose of their life?”

Like life, no one can truly comprehend why.

And I guess that goes back all the way to his early years in the NBA.  At least for me. 

I remember during his rookie year where he got the ball with a few seconds left in the game and his Los Angeles Lakers were down to the San Antonio Spurs. If I recall it right, the play wasn’t meant for him. Was it for Nick Van Exel? Eddie Jones? I don’t remember. I do remember that he took the shot and if I am not mistaken, he air-balled the shot. The Lakers lost and Kobe was beside himself. Sports commentator Rod Thorn went on to say, “That’s okay, young man. You’ll be making many of that in the future.”

Flash forward to Christmas 1998. It was about six months after the Chicago Bulls’ last dance. The latest Michael Jordan coffee table book was out, “For the Love of the Game: My Story.” 

It was Jordan’s story told in pictures from his career in North Carolina all the way to the championship-winning shot versus the Utah Jazz. Jordan wrote about his career and his thoughts about everything that happened. He spoke of teammates and rivals. And he devoted two pages to a young Bryant who was in his third year in the league.

“Can Kobe Bryant become a great player?” Jordan asked with the words in bold letters for emphasis. Jordan answered his own question. “Sure. But it’s going to take a lot more effort to refine his skills at the same time he’s trying to survive.”

The new generation of NBA stars were in the league then — Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Jason Kidd, Tm Duncan, Tracy McGrady, Allen Iverson, Ray Allen and so on. But Jordan singled out Kobe.

I remember thinking: Jordan sees something in this kid. I did too as a fan and a sportswriter. During his rookie year, I purchased his replica jersey. When he switched numbers from No. 8 to No. 24, I was one of those to get the first ones. And I still have them. Prized among my Jordans, Pippens, Gasols, Ginobilis, Kidds and others.

And everyone knows what Bryant achieved with the Los Angeles Lakers — he won five titles, was an 18-time All-Star, a 15-time member of the All-NBA Team, 12-time member of the All-Defensive Team, and the 2008 NBA Most Valuable Player. He also won four All-Star Game MVP Awards and took home two Olympic gold medals. Everybody knows about how clutch and how much of a competitor he was. 

Even out of basketball, he has achieved something. Kobe also has an Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film! 

When he first came over to the Philippines, some of those controversies that hounded him were still fresh, but the way the local fans showered him with love and appreciation, Kobe flashed megawatt smiles out there.

And when he led the US “Redeem Team” in the 2008 Olympics? That was powerful. I loved the back story to all that. 

And speaking of back stories… if Jordan’s story is one of motivation after rejection, Larry Bird with his aww-shucks small-town demeanor, and Magic Johnson with that happy kid and a smile story, Kobe was different.

His dad, Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, played for my boyhood team, the Philadelphia 76ers (I really wish he played for the Sixers), and he grew up in Europe, which means a different upbringing. I love the fact that he was named after Japanese beef, could speak several languages very fluently and loved football. How many NBA players were like that? I sure dug his talking trash with Luka Doncic in Slovenian while seated at the sidelines! That was hilarious. 

While his career wasn’t easy, he did figure things out and became, as Jordan postulated, a great player.

The sad thing about not having to live a full life is not enjoying his being a sports legend and global icon. Geez, how young is 41?

What makes the tragedy even worse is he also lost his daughter, Gigi, also in the same helicopter crash that took his life. 

It is difficult to comprehend. Painful even. So I won’t bother because it makes my head hurt.

All I can do is celebrate his life, offer a prayer to him and to those who perished in the crash, and to the family he left behind.

Thanks for the memories, Kobe Bryant. 

Rest in peace.

