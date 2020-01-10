Alex Eala qualifies for Australian Open Juniors main draw

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala is continuing her steady rise in the international scene this 2020, after qualifying for the main draw of the Australian Open Juniors tournament.

Notching a career-best No. 9 world ranking, Eala earns her a spot in her second Grand Slam Juniors tournament.

Eala sits at the ninth spot in the ITF World Junior rankings after a successful stint in 2019 that saw her compete in the US Open Juniors.

Her place in the world rankings assures her of a spot in the main draw of the Australian Open later this month.

The 14-year-old Rafael Nadal Academy scholar will hope to continue her stellar showing and break into the top five in the world rankings.

Ranking in the top five spots will earn her a chance at a shot at the wildcard berths in the women's Grand Slam tournaments.