Maya Moore is skipping her second straight WNBA season to focus on helping a prisoner win his appeal case
Jordan Johnson/Getty Images
Lynx star Maya Moore skips second straight WNBA season
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 23, 2020 - 11:33am

MANILA, Philippines — Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore is skipping another WNBA season to focus on criminal justice reform, The New York Times reported.

Moore, regarded as one of the best in the sport, will be sitting out her second straight season and foregoing her contention in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in favor of supporting Jonathan Irons, a man sentenced to prison that she believes is innocent.

According to The New York Times, the 30-year-old cager met Irons in 2007 during a visit to the Jefferson City Correctional Center in Missouri.
The latter is serving a 50-year sentence after being convicted of burglary and assault.

Irons was convicted based on the testimony of the victim, but there was no evidence to corroborate the claims.

Moore, for her part, believed that Irons is innocent.

The four-time WNBA champion shocked women's basketball last year when she announced she was taking a season off to support Irons while he appeals his conviction.

Both the Minnesota Lynx and the US Women's Natinal Team will surely miss Moore's leadership.

The Lynx struggled without Moore, losing in the first round of the playoffs. 

Meanwhile, the national team suffered a shock loss to the University of Oregon in November last year during an exhibition game.

