UAAP puts women's and men's volleyball on equal footing

MANILA, Philippines — The UAAP will be reinforcing schedule changes to put equal premium on men's and women's volleyball.

Following the recent success of the men's national volleyball team during the Southeast Asian Games, the premier collegiate league has decided to make adjustments in the upcoming volleyball tournament.

Instead of the traditional schedule where both men's matches are scheduled in the morning, at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., respectively, the league will now alternate between the two divisions.

UAAP volleyball will begin on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 9 a.m., with a men's volleyball game followed by a women's game at 11 a.m.

In the afternon, another men's game will kick off at 1 p.m., then a final women's game is penciled at 3 p.m.

According to UAAP president Emmanuel Fernandez, it is about time that the men's teams get the same exposure as the women's squads.

"With the success of the men's volleyball team in the last SEA Games, it is about time that we put men's volleyball side by side with the women's volleyball," Fernandez said.