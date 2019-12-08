Philippines dethrones Thailand, enters finals in SEA Games men's volleyball

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine men's volleyball team took an emphatic upset over five-peat-seeking Thailand, 17-25, 25-20, 23-25, 27-25, 17-15, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Sunday.

Bryan Bagunas scored the final point for the Pinoy Spikers in the tightly contested match.

Bagunas and Marck Espejo led the Pinoys' challenge against the defending champions.

Despite going down 1-2 heading into the fourth set, the Philippines was able to win two extended matches in a row to clinch the victory.

The Filipino spikers are heading to the gold medal match in the Southeast Asian Games for the first time in 42 years.

They face elimination-round tormentors Indonesia in the finals on Thursday