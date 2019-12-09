SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
SEAG MEDAL TALLY
DEAN'S CORNER
The Philippine men's volleyball team on Sunday pulled of a huge semifinals win over defending Southeast Asian Games champion Thailand in five nerve-wracking sets, 17-25, 25-20, 23-25, 27-25, 17-15.
Photo from Marck Espejo's Twitter (@MarckEspejooo)
A huge step for Philippine men's volleyball
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - December 9, 2019 - 12:11pm

MANILA, Philippines – There is no denying that despite the power game that characterizes men’s volleyball, it has taken a far backseat to women’s volleyball. Maybe because you’ve got dozens of pretty lasses playing the game and the long rallies make for roller coaster excitement. The men’s league, Spiker’s Turf, is played to almost no fanfare and believe it or not — save for the finals — in a non-air-conditioned setting (there isn’t much of a crowd to begin with).

But that could all change after that huge semifinals win over defending Southeast Asian Games champion Thailand in five nerve-wracking sets (17-25, 25-20, 23-25, 27-25, 17-15).

That win sent the Philippines to a finals encounter against Indonesia, which defeated them in the group stage. Now the Filipinos have a chance for payback. If not, the lowest they can get is a silver medal. And this will make the best finish ever.

In the Philippines’ best-ever showing in the biennial regional competition (3-1 thus far), there are already a lot of heroes and great stories. Then the men’s volleyball team just crowded that storyline and list of heroes.

The tandem of Bryan Bagunas and Marck Espejo has really caused opponents problems with terrific contributions by Ave Joshua Retamar and Kim Malabunga. The rest of the roster is no slouch as head coach Dante Alinsunurin getting good performances out of Rex Intal, Ran Abdilla and Ricky Marcos. 

The core of this team has won the last five UAAP men’s volleyball titles with players coming from National University and Ateneo de Manila University. They have two of the biggest names in the game in Bagunas and Espejo, who has also played abroad (in Japan). 

The fact that Espejo and female wunderkind Alyssa Valdez (who has also played abroad in Thailand) and Jaja Santiago are breaking new ground says something about the local game. That it is getting better and we are starting to export players.

Imagine. In the Asean Basketball League (ABL), Filipino players are imports as well. And now, following football, we are seeing Filipinos go abroad to ply their trade. And that is good. This will inspire the young to know that there is a future in the sport.

And the Philippine men’s volleyball team isn’t even done yet. There is a gold medal game to play. Who knows what will follow?

I can only look laterally. When the Azkals booked a historic semifinals seat in the 2010 Suzuki Cup, one of the biggest beneficiaries of that was the old United Football League. 

Hopefully, after this, Spiker’s Turf attracts new crowds, attention and media scrutiny. And maybe then, they can start playing in air-conditioned gyms.

SEA GAMES VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gilas vows to get past Toroman, Indons
By Olmin Leyba | December 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Gilas Pilipinas switches to full-automatic fire as it eyes its familiar spot at this stage of the Southeast Asian Games the gold medal match at the expense of a semifinal opponent coached by a familiar face Rajko...
Sports
fb tw
On cusp of overall crown
By Dante Navarro | December 9, 2019 - 12:00am
On a day when the gold medals were dangled like carrots – all 91 of them – Team Philippines collared a campaign-best 23, including eight late in the night, and moved three days away from crowning itself...
Sports
fb tw
Why Team Philippines is winning
By Bill Velasco | December 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Team Philippines built up quite a head of steam at the start of the 30th Southeast Asian Games.
Sports
fb tw
Redemption for Paalam
By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
For Bukidnon-born boxer Carlo Paalam, it’s time for redemption when he battles Indonesia’s Kornelis Kwangu Langu...
Sports
fb tw
Gold mine found
By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
From picking up scraps and digging mine to etching history for Philippine muay thai.
Sports
fb tw
Latest
54 minutes ago
Heat find a Herro in OT win over Bulls
54 minutes ago
Miami rookie Tyler Herro's 27 points included a go-ahead 3-pointer with 38.2 seconds remaining in overtime in the Heat's 110-105...
Sports
fb tw
1 hour ago
A huge step for Philippine men's volleyball
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
There is no denying that despite the power game that characterizes men’s volleyball, it has taken a far backseat to...
Sports
fb tw
1 hour ago
After historic SEA Games run, Malditas' Palacios grateful for support
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Philippine women's national football team fell short in their quest for a bronze medal in the 30th Southeast Asian Games...
Sports
fb tw
1 hour ago
Amit downs compatriot Centeno for SEA Games 9-ball gold
By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Roughly a day after their final clash in the Women's 10-Ball Pool final, Rubilen Amit took a win over Chezka Centeno, 7-3,...
Sports
fb tw
2 hours ago
Pinoy jins add to Philippines’ SEA Games medal haul
By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
Taekwondo jins raked in more medals for Team Philippines as Day Two of taekwondo events commenced in the 30th Southeast...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with