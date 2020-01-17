Jeric Teng drops career-high 35 points in Pasig’s win over Imus

ANGELES, Pampanga – Facing a three-game losing skid entering their game against Imus-Luxxe Slim, Jeric Teng made sure that Pasig City-Sta. Lucia would end the misery on Thursday here at the AUF Gym.

The former University of Santo Tomas star posted a career-high 35 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field, drilling seven shots from deep while also burying 10-of-11 freebies, to go with four rebounds, an assist and a steal.

More importantly, the Realtors arrested their three-game slide, escaping the Bandera, 93-88, in the 2019-20 Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Season.

"Napakaimportante ng larong ito, kailangan talaga namin maipanalo ito kasi dikit-dikit kami sa baba ng playoff race sa North kaya pati yung last four games namin kailangan naming maipanalo," said the 28-year-old cager.

Leading by as much as 25 points, 74-49, Pasig saw its lead dwindle down to four, 86-82, with Francis Munsayac capping the Imus surge with a breakaway layup with 1:05 remaining in the game.

But Teng has one final card on his hand, scoring the final seven points of the Realtors - a trey and four free-throws - to preserve the much-needed victory as Pasig moved to solo seventh behind a 15-11 win-loss record.

With the playoff race heading into its final stretch, Teng's scoring has been heating up, as he just set up a new career-high in their previous game against San Juan, a 109-99 loss, before resetting it again against Imus.

"I think I am just healthy right now kasi noon nagka-ear infection ako. I was sidelined for almost a month, ngayon healthy na ulit kaya bumabalik na yung laro ko."

But just like a true veteran, he said he would not mind if he doesn't score a single point as long as Pasig keeps on racking up wins.

"Kahit kaunti lang or kahit wala akong puntos basta manalo kami yun ang importante. Kahit mataas ang points ko pero talo kami, wala rin, wala kami sa playoffs. Mas gusto kong manalo na lang ang team namin," said the University of Santo Tomas product.

In other games, Bulacan outlasted Caloocan-Victory Liner, 81-79, while Pampanga came back from 19 points down to escape Batangas-Tanduay in overtime, 82-79.