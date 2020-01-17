De Lange, Casogay new ‘Chooks’ ambassadors

MANILA, Philippines — Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas has recently tapped 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medalists Jaime De Lange of skateboarding and Roger Casogay of surfing as additions to its growing list of sports ambassadors.

De Lange and Casogay will join a long list of Chooks-to-Go endorsers that include members of the national women’s 3x3 basketball team and two-time SEAG gold-medalist Nikko Huelgas.

“We all know basketball is a religion here in our country but there are also other athletes that need our support,” said Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas in a statement yesterday. “Just like Nikko (Huelgas), we know that Roger and Jaime will be good ambassadors of sportsmanship and goodwill – the core values of our organization.”

De Lange, a product of De La Salle University, won gold in the downhill event in the recent SEA Games while Casogay topped the men’s longboard event in surfing.

As Chooks-to-Go ambassadors, De Lange and Casogay will draw support from the company in their international endeavors.

The two will serve as ambassadors for Bounty Agro Venture Inc’s “Kaya ‘Yan, Manok ng Bayan” drive – a campaign that provides more sports platforms and corporate opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities.

“Just to have a project between Chooks-to-Go and Special Olympics is so inspiring, so empowering. I think it’s about time that every athlete gets the support they need, including the PIDs,” said De Lange.

“I just want to inspire people,” Casogay, for his part, said.