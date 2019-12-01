Gilas women clobber Myanmar in SEA Games 3x3 opener

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 women's squad dominated Myanmar, 21-4, in their opening game of the 30th Southeast Asian Games at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan on Sunday.

Led by the towering Clare Castro in the paint, the Filipinas simply bullied their way against the Burmese cagebelles.

A 3-pointer from Janine Pontejos put the nail in the coffin with 3:21 left in the clock to give the Philippines the lopsided victory.

Gilas women Castro, Pontejos, Jack Danielle Animam and Afril Bernardino will face Malaysia later today at 12:40 p.m.

Meanwhile, the men's squad of CJ Perez, Chris Newsome, Jason Perkins and Mo Tautuaa will see action at noon.