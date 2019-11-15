SEA GAMES 2019
Afril Bernardino drives to the basket against a much taller defender from New Zealand in their opener in the Women's Olympic prequalifiers in Auckland, New Zealand on Thursday
Gilas women clobbered by New Zealand in Olympic prequalifiers
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 15, 2019 - 11:14am

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas women squad couldn't get anything going against New Zealand, falling 54-111 in their Women's Olympic Prequalifying tournament opener in Auckland, New Zealand on Thursday.

The Filipina cagers were able to play at pace with the world no. 35 New Zealand early, trailing only by seven at the end of the first quarter, 17-24.

But an offensive onslaught from New Zealand in the second quarter blew the game wide open.

The Nationals were outscored, 11-36 in the second frame.

By half time, the Filipina cagers were down, 27-60.

It was all New Zealand after that, with the Gilas women unable to find any offensive rhythm against their opponents.

Afril Bernardino was a bright spot for the Philippines in the losing effort, with 17 points.

Janine Pontejos and Kelli Hayes each chipped in with 10 points.

Five Filipino cagebelles were held scoreless by the New Zealand defense.

On the other hand, all New Zealand players were able to record points.

Tessa Boagni and Penina Davidson were the go-to scorers for New Zealand, each tallying 16 markers in the beatdown.

The Filipinas hope to rebound when they face Korea on Saturday.

