Motolite stays alive in PVL bronze medal match vs BanKo

MANILA, Philippines — Motolite kept alive its bid for a bronze medal finish in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference after outbattling BanKo Perlas in four sets, 26-28, 25-14, 25-19, 25-17 at the FilOil Fying V Centre on Saturday.

Led by a 26-point outing from Myla Pablo, Motolite was able to overcome an opening set loss to the Perlas Spikers.

However, Motolite's chances to take the bronze medal in a rubber match will depend on the result of the Creamline-Petro Gazz Finals series.

If the series ends in two games, BanKo will take the third place finish after winning Game One in straight sets fashion.

Pablo and Tots Carlos were go-to scorers in the victory for Motolite.

BanKo skipper Nicole Tiamzon and Kathy Bersola were bright spots for the Perlas Spikers.